One of the best parts of Android Wear is the ability to customize your watch face. It’s a small thing, but making it look how you want it to look adds a uniqueness that can make your watch truly yours and distinguishable from everyone else’s. There are a ton of great selections, but here are a few Android Wear watch faces that we think shine above the rest. As of the time of this writing, we can confirm that these should work well with Android Wear 2.0.
If we missed any of the best Android Wear watch faces, tell us about them in the comments! Thanks for reading!