

One of the best parts of Android Wear is the ability to customize your watch face. It’s a small thing, but making it look how you want it to look adds a uniqueness that can make your watch truly yours and distinguishable from everyone else’s. There are a ton of great selections, but here are a few Android Wear watch faces that we think shine above the rest. As of the time of this writing, we can confirm that these should work well with Android Wear 2.0.

2Elegant Watch Face Price: Free / $1.20 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY 2Elegant Watch Face is a simple watch face that gets the job done. Like many of the Android Wear watch faces on the list, this one supports Android Wear 2.0 Complications. Otherwise, it's pretty basic. You can change it to view things like the watch or phone battery, Google Fit stats, stopwatch, timer, and other essentials. It won't dazzle, but it'll work pretty well. The developer, RichFace, has a variety of other watch faces. Some are for older versions of Android Wear, and some are compatible with newer ones. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

AccuWeather Price: Free / $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY AccuWeather is a decent weather app. On top of all of its mobile features, it also has Android Wear and Android Wear 2.0 support. It's not a watch face on its own. It's a fully usable Android Wear app. It just so happens to also have Android Wear watch faces. To be honest, they aren't too amazing. However, they're clean, they show you the weather, and they're Android Wear 2.0 compatible. Since it can cover your phone, watch, and watch face, you can kill several birds with one stone using this app. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Black Metal HD Watch Face Price: Free / $2.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Black Metal HD is an ideal middle-of-the-road watch face. It features a black, brushed metal style look. The watch face itself has customizable elements as part of the new Android Wear 2.0 Complications feature. It can show things like battery status (for phone and watch), Google Fit, current weather conditions, and more. The watch face does virtually everything you'd want a watch face to do. It has a few bugs, but otherwise it works well. It's definitely one of the simpler, but better Android Wear watch faces. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Bubble Widget and Wear Launcher Price: Free / $3.95 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Bubble Widget and Wear Launcher bills itself as a widget and launcher for Android Wear. As it turns out, it also has an interactive watch face. Essentially, the launcher becomes the watch face. You'll see the time, of course. The watch face will also have a variety of shortcuts to quickly open the apps you use most frequently. It's one of the most unique Android Wear watch faces available. Make sure to take a look at the device compatibility list on the Google Play page to make sure your watch will work with it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Facer Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Facer is the original app that lets you make your own Android Wear watch faces. The app gives you a template, some instructions, and then you go nuts from there. There is a bit of a learning curve, but it's nothing bad. You can always download watch faces that other people make if the task proves too daunting. It boasts a selection of over 15,000 watch faces. Some of them are free and some of them will require a small fee to buy. It should work pretty well with Android Wear 2.0 as well. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Krona Sunlight Watch Face Price: $1.69 with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Krona Sunlight is one of the more delightfully modern Android Wear watch faces. It will show you the weather along with the time. It supports temperature, precipitation, wind speed, cloud cover, and more. You'll also be able to see the basics like battery (phone and watch options available) and more. It has support for Android Wear 2.0 Complications as well. The design is minimal, but effective. It looks really nice. It supports older Android Wear devices as well, but they have to be running Android Wear 1.6 or higher. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Puije Black Watch Face Price: $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Puije Black Watch Face is a highly customizable Android Wear watch face. It gives you the tools to design a watch face based on your preferences. The developers boast virtual tons of combinations as well. It also has Android Wear 2.0 support for things like Complications. That just adds even more customization. It also doubles as a launcher for quick access to the apps installed on your watch. Overall, it's a ton of fun to play with. There isn't a free version so you'll need to pay to play. However, for $1.99, this one is a steal. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

thema watch faces Price: Varies DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY thema is a developer of Android Wear watch faces on Google Play. They have dozens of options. Most of them are individually themed, but they all mostly have the same features. Most of them have Android Wear 2.0 support as well. You'll get a variety of features in the free version of the watch face. You can then pay for the pro version to get all of the features. They all look relatively nice, even if some (like the Jack Daniels themed one) can be a bit tacky. They're all free to install if you want to see them for yourself. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Watch Face - Minimal and Elegant Price: $1.59 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY As you might imagine, this watch face bills itself as being minimal and elegant. It also has choices. The developers boast over 20,000 total watch faces that you can use. Of course, it also has Android Wear 2.0. It also has a variety of other options, including the usual stuff like interactive features, Google Fit integration, and other customizations. It also has support for specific apps like Spotify, Pocket Casts, and other apps. It's cheap and has a ton of features. It's one of the better Android Wear watch faces. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

WatchMaker Watch Face Price: Free / $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY WatchMaker is a DIY watch face. It competes directly with similar apps like Facer. You'll have plenty of tools to make your own Android Wear Watch Faces. Additionally, you can fork out for the pro version and get access to over 20,000 community-made watch faces. You can nab even more for free on the app's Google+ page. It's not as in-depth as some watch face makers, but you can still get creative and have some fun. You'll get some of it for free and the rest when you fork out $3.99. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

