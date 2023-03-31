Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Watch has a lot to offer Android users, including a sleek, minimalist design perfect for pairing with a personalized watch face. From native options to third-party picks, we round up the best Pixel Watch faces to add to your device.

How to change your Google Pixel Watch face To change your watch face right from your wrist, press and hold your current watch face. Then, swipe all the way left and tap Add new. You can also browse and swap watch faces in the Pixel Watch app on your paired phone.

The best Google Pixel Watch faces

Classic

The Classic Pixel Watch face is simply well, classic. An elevated, modern analog pick with customizable styles and colors, the watch face mirrors the sleek aesthetic of the device itself. It also offers room for four circular complications so you can add plenty of information to your screen. You can even opt to turn the second hand off if you want less movement.

Photos

For a truly personal watch face, Photos supports up to 30 of your favorite snaps. This is a standard face available on most smartwatches, but that doesn’t make it any less appealing. It also allows for a single line-style complication. Just know that some photos tend to emphasize the device’s large bezels.

Concentric

Arguably no design capitalizes more on the round form factor of the Pixel Watch than Concentric. With sections that turn independently of one another, the design is both mesmerizing and calming. This Pixel Watch face also allows room for three additional complications.

Shapes

An analog pick with a bit of quirky personality, Shapes is the most overtly “Google” native pick. The face is customizable by color scheme and can feature either 4 or 12 hours. Oddly, the shapes have nothing to do with the hours they represent (you might expect the three-sided triangle to be at the there spot, for example). Regardless, it is a fun, colorful watch face with room for one complication.

Prime

Conversely, for those like words, Prime offers a unique, legible watch face. The oversized text in Google Sans makes an impression while also making the current time very obvious. It is minimalist, however, and the design only allows for only a single lin-style complication.

Track

One of our favorite Fitbit-forward picks, Track highlights your favorite health or fitness stat. Choose what data you want to keep an eye on and watch the “track” close throughout the day. The face offers an easy way to keep goals like step count at a glance. It also allows for one additional complication.

Pixel Watch faces from the Play Store Beyond native picks, Google Pixel Watch users can also access thousands of third-party options through the Google Play Store.

Facer Price: Free with in-app purchases

Facer is one of the most popular apps for custom Pixel Watch faces and even holds a spot on our dedicated list of the best Wear OS watch faces in general. The app features more than 15,000 watch faces including everything from unique designs to nostalgic retro looks. Pixel Watch users can download the Facer app for free, then shop picks at all different price points (including some for free). Alternatively, Facer also offers a DIY option, which provides a basic template and instructions to build your own custom design.

Horizon Watch Designs Price: $2.99 plus in-app purchases

Animated, beautiful, and customizable, Horizon watch faces put a tiny universe onto your wrist. Each of the 70 available designs feature an artistic and dynamic landscape that highlights the forecast at any given moment. Not only do the landscapes change to represent daylight versus nighttime, but you can also tap any point of the day to check the forecast at specific times. The watch faces also support multiple complications and can display a variety of weather data points.

Pixel Minimal Price: Free with in-app purchases

For a look that is on-brand and reliably neat, Pixel Minimal offers a clean, modern design with plenty of personalization. The battery-efficient watch face supports four customizable widgets plus multiple color and layout options. From weather to steps to battery life, the face helps you keep glanceable data on hand without cluttering up your device screen.

