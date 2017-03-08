Android Wear has evolved a lot since it was first announced back in 2014. In the early days, there were only a few options, mainly from Motorola and LG. These days, many handset makers have thrown their weight into Android Wear, and even traditional watchmakers have begun to embrace the Google-powered smartwatch platform.

With the number of watches available increasing dramatically, it’s hard to keep track of which watches stand out as the best. For one thing, most of the watches are all quite similar in software and hardware, leaving design preferences as the biggest factor. In order to help you make the most informed decision on which watch is right for you, we’ve rounded up what we feel to be the best Android Wear smartwatches you can buy right now.

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list regularly as new devices launch.

Best overall

LG Watch Sport

Alongside the launch of Android Wear 2.0, Google and LG took the wraps off two new smartwatches to showcase the big update. The higher-end of the two is the LG Watch Sport, and it’s currently the best Android Wear watch you can buy right now.

The Watch Sport has basically every feature you’d want in a smartwatch – a big AMOLED display, built-in GPS, an optical heart rate monitor, LTE connectivity, an IP68 water resistance rating, as well as support for Android Pay. The main button on the right side of the device also acts as a way to scroll through menus in Android Wear, which allows for a much faster and more robust navigation experience.

It’s a bit pricey at $349, but we think it’s worth the money. If you’re interested in learning more, be sure to check out our LG Watch Sport review attached below.

Specs

1.38-inch POLED with 480 x 480 resolution, 348ppi

Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor

768MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

420mAh battery

45.4 x 51.21 x 14.2mm, 89.4g

IP68 dust and water resistance

Runner up

LG Watch Style

As previously mentioned, the LG Watch Style was also unveiled alongside Android Wear 2.0. It’s not as feature packed as the Watch Sport, but it’s still a great option if you’re looking for a cheaper, less bulky smartwatch running Android Wear 2.0.

Unlike the Sport model, the Watch Style does not feature NFC for mobile payments, nor does it come with a built-in GPS, LTE connectivity or a heart rate sensor. While those omissions might seem like a big deal for some people, it’s worth noting that not everyone wants a big, bulky watch with a ton of features. The LG Watch Style is just that – a stylish, well-performing showcase for Android Wear 2.0 that doesn’t try to do too much. It’s a great smartwatch, and one you should definitely consider if the current crop of Android Wear devices are just too big for your wrists.

Specs

1.2-inch POLED with 360 x 360 resolution, 299ppi

Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor

512MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

240mAh battery

42.3 x 45.7 x 10.79mm, 46g

IP67 dust and water resistance

Honorable mention

Motorola Moto 360 (2nd Generation)

The second-generation Moto 360 might be a little old at this point, but it’s still one of the best Android Wear watches out there.

The Motorola Moto 360 (2nd Gen.) has a bigger battery than its predecessor, a Snapdragon 400 processor and comes in two different sizes to fit more users’ wrists. You’ll even be able to customize it with Moto Maker. Overall, the biggest advantages the new Moto 360 brings to the table are the refreshed processing package, a customizable design and the addition of lugs that will make it much easier to swap out watch bands.

Specs

42mm variant:

1.37-inch IPS LCD display with 360 x 325 resolution, 233ppi

1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor

512MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

300mAh battery

42.0 x 42.0 x 11.4mm

IP67 dust and water resistance

46mm variant:

1.56-inch IPS LCD display with 360 x 330 resolution, 263ppi

1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor

512MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

400mAh battery

46.0 x 46.0 x 11.4mm

IP67 dust and water resistance

Best Android Wear watch for fitness

Polar M600

Polar’s new M600 sport watch is by far the best Android Wear-powered fitness tracker on the market.

With a built-in GPS, IPX8 water resistance rating, optical heart rate monitor and 4GB of on-board storage, the M600 is quite the feature-packed device. It also comes with support for Polar’s wonderful Flow app, allowing you to track just about any activity you can think of – rowing, skiing, hiking and much more. You’ll also be able to squeeze about two days of battery life out of this thing, which is impressive for an Android Wear watch.

It’s very pricey, though, starting at $329. You can certainly find Android Wear devices for less than that, but the M600 provides much more than other devices. If you’re in the market for a smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid and don’t mind spending upwards of $300, look no further.

Specs

1.3-inch TFT display with 240 x 240 resolution, 260ppi

1.2GHz dual-core MediaTek MT2601 processor

512MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

500mAh battery

45 x 36 x 13mm, 63g

IPX8 water resistance

Runner up

Moto 360 Sport

If you’re a fan of the second-generation Moto 360 but need something a bit more rugged, you should check out the Moto 360 Sport. It has basically the same internal specifications, plus GPS tracking capabilities. The battery on this device does suffer a bit with the GPS turned on, but that can easily be forgiven when taking into account the watch’s other great features. It has a killer AnyLight Hybrid display that makes it super easy to see outdoors, as well as an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

All in all, this is the go-to Android Wear option if you need something to track your exercises. As of right now it only supports run tracking, but Motorola says more exercises will be added to the watch in the future. The Moto 360 Sport starts at $199.99 from Motorola’s website, but you can usually find it much cheaper on Amazon.

Specs

1.37-inch AnyLight Hybrid Display with 360 x 325 resolution, 263ppi

1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor

512MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

300mAh battery

45 x 45 x 11.5mm, 54g

IP67 dust and water resistance

There you have it, our list of the best Android Wear devices on the market. Did we miss something? Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments below!