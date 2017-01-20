Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are among the best security tools a web surfer can have. You can use them to surf otherwise seedy public WiFi with more security and privacy. They can even be used to get around firewalls if your work has, say, Facebook blocked. Many people use them to overcome regional restrictions with various types of content as well. Whatever the reason, VPNs are powerful and popular tools. Here are the best Android VPN apps and free VPN apps! Before you select any of these, we highly encourage you to read this report on VPNs. Some apps on this list may engage in unpalatable behavior dependent on your individual needs.

[Price: $8.32 per month (Yearly package)]



Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are among the best security tools a web surfer can have. You can use them to surf otherwise seedy public WiFi with more security and privacy. They can even be used to get around firewalls if your work has, say, Facebook blocked. Many people use them to overcome regional restrictions with various types of content as well. Whatever the reason, VPNs are powerful and popular tools. Here are the best Android VPN apps and free VPN apps (Spoiler alert: ExpressVPN is the clear winner)!

ExpressVPN is one of the most trusted, secure brands in the virtual private network industry, and that’s for good reason. It’s super fast and extremely safe, boasting an SSL-secured network with 256-bit encryption and, get this, unlimited bandwidth and speed. ExpressVPN has servers in 78 countries (including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and others) in over 100 locations around the world, so there will always be a location near you to give you the best experience possible. What’s more, the service even has stealth servers located in Hong Kong which are specially designed to evade the GFW, making it look like you’re not using a VPN at all.

Many users around the web say they can achieve an average speed of around 6-7 mbps on the desktop. There are also a few extra bonuses thrown in that you don’t see too often in the VPN space. For starters, ExpressVPN doesn’t keep any browsing logs. All of your activities are mixed with the activities of other users as well, so it’s pretty near impossible to single out a user’s activity.

ExpressVPN has Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows applications, which are all really well done. At least for the mobile apps, you can easily connect on demand so it’s not constantly running in the background, taking up precious battery life. This is especially helpful in China as cellular data networks don’t always provide the strongest connection.

As for pricing, you’ll get the best savings (35%) with the 12 month plan at $8.32 per month. But no matter which pricing tier you choose, you’ll have access to all ExpressVPN apps, 24/7 customer support and high-speed unlimited bandwidth. You also get 3 months free when you purchase a 12-month plan.

ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for a reason, so if you’re not convinced, we recommend you take advantage of their 30-day money-back guarantee.

Exclusive Deal: Get 3 months extra free when you purchase a 12-month plan.

30-day money-back guarantee

[Price: Free 500MB Month /$9.99 per month / $80.04 per year]

VYPR VPN is one of the most robust VPNs on the market. Whether you are a casual user, power user or business VYPR VPN has you covered. They have 700+ servers worldwide, 200,000+ IP addresses and secure access via OpenVPN and Chameleon 256bit encryption. VYPR VPN also offers cloud storage in all their packages to keep your files secure. They have apps for all your devices, Android, IOS, Windows and Mac. VYPR VPN is used by the Reddit team and is widely considered one of the best VPNS on the market.

We have secured a special 50% discount on your first month via this link. Includes a free 3 day trial, cancel any time, no risk. You can also download the free version of VYPR VPN directly using the button below.



[Price: $0.99 per day / $2.99-$3.99 per month / $29.99 per year]

On top of all of the inherent features that a VPN brings, F-Secure also features a very slick and easy interface for those who may not have a lot of experience with VPNs. It also contains a built-in virus scanner for those who want to kill two birds with one stone. It’s simple and comes with a two week free trial before you need to get the subscription so you can see if you like it. It also boasts unlimited bandwidth, anonymity, and a single-button mode to make things super easy for beginners. The prices are a bit complicated though.



[Price: Free / $2.5 per month / $7.10 for 3 months / $13.00 for 6 months / $16.70 for 12 months]

Fast Secure VPN is another simple VPN. The interface is self-explanatory even if it is a little bit out-of-date. You can connect to various servers based on country which is great for those who need to get around regional restrictions. There is a free version but it’s bottlenecked. Unlocking all of the features requires dealing with Fast Secure VPN’s admittedly confusing pay structure. It’s good for basic stuff like getting around regional restrictions for a bit but those looking for a full featured VPN may want to look elsewhere.



[Price: Free / $1.61 per month for Pro / $3.21 per month for Premiere]

FinchVPN is another solid VPN option that is somewhat bottlenecked by a complicated pricing scheme. The interface is a splash of Holo which makes FinchVPN easy to use and pleasing to look at. You also get the standard features that all VPN apps get. If you get the pro version, you’ll get 25GB while Premiere members get unlimited. You’ll also get access to the paid servers. There is a free version for those who need basic protection and it has no data restrictions. It’s a solid option.



[Price: Free]

FlashVPN scales down the VPN experience to its most basic ideas. There is one button to connect and it requires no configuration and you can choose between Japan, England, or US servers. It’s entirely free which is a rarity in the VPN field. Thanks to its bare-bone set up, you won’t get all of the features you may get from larger apps that you have to pay for, but if you just need something simple and quick (and free), this is the ticket.



[Price: Free / $1.00 per 10 hours to $9.50 for 100 hours / $2.90 per month / $24.90 per year]

Hideman VPN is one of the more popular, well-known options. It features a more sleek and simple interface than many and uses a unique but still complicated pay structure. You can pay by the hour if you just need something quick like browsing at the airport or you can engage in subscription services by the month or year. It sounds like a rip off but some people only need VPNs sometimes and Hideman’s ability to let you pay for it only when you actually intend on using it instead of maintaining a subscription for something you may only rarely use. is something unique. It works well for a VPN app and it’s worth checking out.



[Price: Free / $2.99 to remove ads / $19.99 per year for pro version]

Hideninja VPN is another very popular and well-known VPN app on Android and one of the few that carry a very simple pay structure. You can use the free version which gives you access to a limited number of servers with unlimited bandwidth or you can go pro and get everything the app has to offer. The interface is based on Holo so it’s nice and easy to use. The advertising is intentionally and truly obnoxious but if you can get passed that, it’s a decent VPN app.



[Price: Free]

OpenVPN Connect is one of the precious few truly free VPNs available on Android. It’s also open source which is always a plus with security apps like this. Most of the apps so far have been the “fire and forget” variety but OpenVPN Connect requires a little more knowledge and, thus, has quite the learning curve. You can do things like import .ovpn profiles and engage in a number of advanced settings. This VPN also uses PolarSSL which was, most notably, not affected by the Heartbleed issue from months back. If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty and actually learning the ins and outs of VPNs, this is a fantastic option. Do note that you’ll need to create and set up an OpenVPN server yourself in order to use this application.



[Price: Free]

OpenVPN for Android is a branch off of OpenVPN Connect and has a lot of the same functionality. The interface is a bit more friendly compared to the official app but you’ll still need to learn how to set everything up on your own. This app just makes it look less confusing and more modular to help you make your way around. At its very core, OpenVPN for Android and OpenVPN Connect accomplish the same goals in very similar ways and they’re both free so you can’t go wrong with either one. Do note that you’ll need to create and set up an OpenVPN server yourself in order to use this application.



[Price: $1 per month / $5 for 6 months / $9.50 for 12 months]

Opera Free VPN is a newer entrant into the VPN apps space. It offers up an entirely free VPN service that you can connect to and just go. You’ll get to choose from several locations that you want to connect to. The list isn’t impressive but it is enough to be worthwhile. You can also block ad tracking as well. There are a few caveats. You won’t be able to download torrents over this VPN and you’ll need to search to find their logging policies. However, if all you need is a simple, free VPN, this might be a good way to go.



[Price: Free]

SpeedVPN is another rare option that is totally free to use. It boasts a simple interface, totally free use, and the ability to use the app without signing up for anything. Each connection is 60 minutes and then you’re kicked off but you can extend or reconnect whenever you want. This is so people who aren’t using the service get kicked off to free up bandwidth for others. The developers expressly state that things like torrent use will get your banned so this is for those who just need to browse the web or do other low-bandwidth activities. For most, that’s more than good enough.



[Price: Free / $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for 5 devices / $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year for 1 mobile device]

SurfEasy VPN is a VPN app with a little bit of flair. When initiated it will show you where you appear to be along with your new IP address which, while not overly functional, is a nice visual touch. Free accounts get 500MB per month which should be good enough if all you do is web surf. You can also earn more through things like referrals. Paid accounts get unlimited bandwidth and ad blocking if you prefer.



[Price: Free / $2.50 for 5GB, $25 for 50GB, $45 for 100GB / $3.50 per month, $10.50 for 3 months, $33.60 per year]

Tigervpns is a “one click” solution that tries to focus on ease of use. Unfortunately, their pricing plans don’t agree with their mission statement but you can get 500MB for free every month if you just need it to surf the web a little bit. It was one of the longer lists of countries available for free users with 11 and the app is easy to use once you figure out how much you plan on paying for it. Like many that focus on simplicity, TigerVPNs has a “one click” startup for those who don’t know how to use VPNs.



[Price: Free / $2.99 per month / $29.99 per year]

TunnelBear VPN is probably the most adorable and most user-friendly VPN available. It shows you what’s going on using an animation of a bear tunneling. It’s great for beginners and is functional. It also has a simple, straightforward pricing structure which is refreshing. Free users get 500MB per month so it’s still great for those who need to browse the web a bit and don’t want to pay for it. If you need something simple with a bit of flair and you like bears, this is the way to go.



[Price: Free / $6.95 per month / $39.95 per year]

VPN by Private Internet Access is a VPN app with a no-frills interface but a lot of features. On top of the standard VPN, the app will also help compress data to make your browsing a bit faster. There is a free option that doesn’t require you to make an account but it is extremely basic and you can’t pick what servers you connect to. For pretty much all of the features, you’ll have to buy a subscription which is a little more strict than most. There are more advanced options for pro users as well for those that need that.



[Price: Free / $3.99 per month / $4.99 per month (adds 100GB and one additional user) / $6.99 per month (adds 100GB more GB and one more additional user)]

Last on our list is ZPN Connect. Unlike most VPN apps, ZPN uses a tiered pricing structure like most mobile service carriers. For $3.99 you get 50GB per month and one user, $4.99 gets you 150GB and two users, and $6.99 per month gets you 250GB per month and three users. The app interface is no-frills but it gets the job done and it contains the basic VPN features that most need. It boasts OpenVPN support and no traffic logging. Free accounts still get 3GB per month which is better than most free accounts.



If we missed any of the best VPN apps and free VPN apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.