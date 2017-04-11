More Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus phones in the US are getting the promised update to Android 7.0 Nougat. AT&T has started rolling it out to those devices, a few days after Sprint did the same.

While AT&T has not yet published the official changelog for the Note 5 Nougat update on its support pages, a number of the carrier’s customers have posted on the company’s forums they have started to download the Nougat update on their phones. They note that the build number for the update is NRD90M and the file size is, as expected, very large at 1.4 GB. That means a Wi-Fi connection to download the update is required. In addition to Nougat, AT&T’s OTA update also throws in the March 2017 Android security patches.

AT&T has updated its support pages with the changelog for the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus. The build number for the update is also NRD90M, with the file size at 1.51 GB. It also brings the March 2017 Android security patches, and adds the Samsung Cloud, and Samsung Pass apps, while also removing some other apps like the AT&T Address Book, MobiTV, and AT&T Live.

As with all of these kinds of updates, AT&T Note 5 and S6 Edge Plus owners can go to the Settings section of their phone and check to see if the Nougat update is currently available. Since it just started rolling out, keep in mind it may not be immediately available to download and it could take a few days to reach your device.

We are still waiting to see when Verizon and T-Mobile will begin rolling out the Nougat update to their Note 5 and S6 Edge Plus devices, along with the one made for the unlocked version. If you own the Note 5 and have downloaded Nougat via AT&T, what are your impressions of the update? Let us know in the comments!