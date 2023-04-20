The best AT&T phones to spend your money on

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

AT&T and Verizon have been the top two US carriers for years now, and the race to the top means there are plenty of great devices to try. Verizon has plenty of premium handsets, but AT&T has the edge regarding GSM unlocked smartphones. If you’re hoping to take advantage of carrier discounts and monthly payment plans, here are the best AT&T phones you can buy!

The best AT&T phones:

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list of the best AT&T phones regularly as new devices launch.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung is back to start 2023 in a big way, launching its Galaxy S23 series at the February edition of Galaxy Unpacked. It again includes three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Note-inspired Galaxy S23 Ultra. The sizes and prices haven’t really changed, but there are a few upgrades worth digging into.

There are some standard features these AT&T phones share as well. All three rely on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, run on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 skin, and feature dust and water resistance. Their dynamic 2x AMOLED screens are among the best in the industry, and the camera arrays are tough to top.

The few difference are in the battery, cameras, and size. Samsung kept the upgrades on its smaller Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus the same as last year but brought the massive 200MP Isocell HP2 to its Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three also offer 12MP selfie cameras — an upgrade for the S23 and S23 Plus and more of a sidestep for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, FHD+

6.1-inch, FHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 50, 12, 10MP

50, 12, 10MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 3,900mAh

3,900mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specs:

Display: 6.6-inch, FHD+

6.6-inch, FHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 10, and 12MP

50, 10, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,700mAh

4,700mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs:

Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+

6.8-inch, QHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB Cameras: 200, 10, 10, and 12MP

200, 10, 10, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

2. Google Pixel 7 series

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 6 series is back, just with a few tweaks and a new coat of polish. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are premium from top to bottom, yet they skip the steepest price tags. See also: Google Pixel 7 buyer’s guide

Google is continuing its commitment to in-house silicon, this time with the Tensor G2 chipset. It’s perhaps slightly more powerful than the original, and it takes important steps to manage thermals and boost battery life. You’ll also get 8 or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage onboard. If you opt for the Pixel 7, you’ll get a 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.7-inch panel on the premium Pixel 7 Pro.

No matter which way you lean, you’ll get Google’s most considerable camera improvement in years. Both Pixel 7 models offer a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide option. If you grab the Pixel 7 Pro, you’ll have the added benefit of a 48MP telephoto lens, good for 5x optical zoom. You can’t go wrong either way, and Google’s flagships are back among the best AT&T phones around.

Google Pixel 7 specs:

Display : 6.3-inch, Full HD+

: 6.3-inch, Full HD+ SoC : Google Tensor G2

: Google Tensor G2 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras : 50 and 12MP

: 50 and 12MP Front camera : 10.8MP

: 10.8MP Battery : 4,355mAh

: 4,355mAh Software: Android 13

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs:

Display : 6.7-inch, QHD+

: 6.7-inch, QHD+ SoC : Google Tensor G2

: Google Tensor G2 RAM : 12GB

: 12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras : 50, 48, and 12MP

: 50, 48, and 12MP Front camera : 10.8MP

: 10.8MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Software: Android 13

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

After months of delays, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally landed at CES 2022. It sits among the best AT&T phones you can buy, even if it’s not as strong as last year’s model. See also: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE buyer’s guide

The Galaxy S21 FE follows the same formula as the S20 FE — it offers the fundamental Samsung experience without the same cost. You’ll find a glasstic back panel and weaker overall cameras, but the midrange device still offers a Snapdragon 888 chipset with Android 12 out of the box. On the bright side, the Galaxy S21 FE provides a larger battery than the vanilla Galaxy S21 at 4,500mAh. It packs 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, too.

Samsung’s fourth and final member of the Galaxy S21 family offers an optical fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating, though there’s still no headphone jack to be found.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specs:

Display : 6.4-inch, Full HD+

: 6.4-inch, Full HD+ SoC : Snapdragon 888

: Snapdragon 888 RAM : 6/8GB

: 6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras : 12, 12, and 8MP

: 12, 12, and 8MP Front camera : 32MP

: 32MP Battery : 4,500mAh

: 4,500mAh Software: Android 12

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s foldable phones are some of the easiest ways to turn heads. After all, how many times have you seen someone with the Galaxy Z Flip walking around in everyday life? Personally, I can count the times on one hand. The good news is that Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains relatively affordable, and it’s more powerful following the adoption of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. It has the same larger external display as last year, though it’s picked up a few new widgets.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 finally gets a larger battery, now sitting at 3,700mAh, and you get the benefit of Samsung’s robust update policy. You should have no problem keeping your premium foldable up to date, you just have to choose your colorful finish.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, Full HD+

6.7-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 12 and 12MP

12 and 12MP Front camera: 10MP

10MP Battery: 3,700mAh

3,700mAh Software: Android 12

5. Motorola Edge (2022)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola’s latest Edge marks a new direction for the premium line. It’s embraced a new position just below the upper crust and now takes on some stout mid-range competition. The Edge (2022) boasts two days of battery life thanks to its massive 5,000mAh cell and a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor that sips power rather than chugging it. Despite the plastic build, Motorola has once again found a way to make gray look great.

You can pick yours up with 6GB of RAM, and it comes with up to 128GB of storage when locked to AT&T. On the back, you’ll find a trio of capable cameras, led by a 50MP primary shooter. It’s backed by a 13MP ultrawide camera with macro mode as well as a 2MP depth sensor for good measure.

Overall, the Motorola Edge (2022) is one of the best AT&T phones if you’re operating just below a flagship budget.

Motorola Edge (2022) specs:

Display: 6.6-inch, Full HD+

6.6-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Dimensity 1050

Dimensity 1050 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB Cameras: 50, 13, and 2MP

50, 13, and 2MP Front cameras: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 12

6. Apple iPhone 14 series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple is committed to its four-model lineup, but there are some changes for 2022. The iPhone 14 series ditches the Mini and instead offers the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. There’s no denying the iPhone 14 devices are among the best AT&T phones available, but it might be hard to choose your perfect match.

The iPhone 14 is practically a repackaged version of the iPhone 13, complete with a notched display, an A15 Bionic chipset, and an almost identical battery and charging setup. On the bright side, you get all the benefits of iOS 16 right out of the box, and the 12MP main camera is slightly larger for better light capture. Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus tells a similar story, though it balloons to a 6.7-inch display instead.

The iPhone 14 Pro is for those who want serious upgrades. It ditches the notch for the first time, planting a Dynamic Island in its place. This new pill and hole style cutout allows for deeper interaction with notifications as well as timers and other apps. You’ll also get the first taste of Apple’s new 48MP main rear camera, along with a pair of 12MP lenses to round out the setup. Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max pack the new A16 Bionic chipset for a little extra punch.

Apple iPhone 14 specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, Super Retina

6.1-inch, Super Retina SoC: Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 12 and 12MP

12 and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 3,279mAh

3,279mAh Software: iOS 16

Apple iPhone 14 Plus specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, Super Retina

6.7-inch, Super Retina SoC: Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 12 and 12MP

12 and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,323mAh

4,323mAh Software: iOS 16

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, 120Hz Super Retina

6.1-inch, 120Hz Super Retina SoC: Apple A16 Bionic

Apple A16 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP + ToF

48, 12, and 12MP + ToF Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 3,200mAh

3,200mAh Software: iOS 16

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, 120hz Super Retina

6.7-inch, 120hz Super Retina SoC: Apple A16 Bionic

Apple A16 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP + ToF

48, 12, and 12MP + ToF Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,323mAh

4,323mAh Software: iOS 15

7. Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Budget premium phones were all the hype in 2020, and now Apple is hoping that lightning can strike twice. It’s back with an updated iPhone SE, and it’s easily one of the best AT&T phones to get on a budget

The iPhone SE offers the Apple promise at about $430. It includes the familiar glass and metal design we saw on the iPhone 8 and has a solid single-lens camera. Users will also love that Apple didn’t skimp out on the processor, as the iPhone SE uses the same Apple A15 Bionic processor we see in iPhone 13 handsets. Other benefits include wireless charging and an IP67 rating, two features that have become standards on midrange devices.

Apple iPhone SE specs:

Display: 4.7-inch, 1,334 x 750

4.7-inch, 1,334 x 750 SoC: Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Battery: ~2,018mAh

~2,018mAh Software: iOS 15.4

