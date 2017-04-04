Android 7.1.2 has just been released and is rolling out to Google Pixel and Nexus devices. The news broke yesterday and now the changelogs for the devices have been posted online.

A Google community manager, via the Google product forums, said that the Pixel and Pixel XL update will hit devices “over the next few weeks” and includes a “number of bug fixes, added features, and general performance/stability improvements.” Among these, are:

Improved fingerprint swipe performance

Bluetooth connectivity improvements

Battery usage alerts

Other problems which have now been fixed relate to an “early shutdown” issue, “audio popping” that occurred at high volumes, and “pink banding on the camera.” The Bluetooth connectivity improvements are likely relating to the recently resolved random disconnection problems.

The update to Nexus phones, meanwhile, is slightly different. It’s rolling out to the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player and Pixel C over the coming weeks with “bug fixes, added features, and general performance/stability improvements.” These include:

Enhanced notification stability

Fingerprint swipe on 5X/6P

General connectivity improvements

Battery usage alerts

The fingerprint gesture was a hot topic after Android Nougat’s launch as many Nexus owners felt snubbed when they learned it would be a Pixel-exclusive feature, despite that the Nexus 5X and 6P also house fingerprint scanners. The inclusion of this in Android 7.1.2 should be welcome news.

Somewhat disappointing, however, is that the early shutdown bug fix for the Pixel units doesn’t appear to have been applied to the Nexus devices. Those experiencing it with the Nexus 6P are still going to encounter problems for now.

If you don’t want to wait, you can install the updates by flashing the factory images at the link. Those in the beta program can expect the Android 7.1.2 public build in the next few days.