

Welcome to the 189th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the big headlines from the last week:

Twitter may get 24/7 video streaming in the future. Twitter COO Anthony Noto told Buzzfeed that its an option they’re working toward. The idea is to give people a 24/7 constantly updating video feed. They can then put ads in it to help monetize the platform. This will add to its streaming efforts for sports and other entertainment mediums. There is no time frame on release right now.

Google published a list of all the Chromebooks that can run Android apps. The list remains short. There are only half a dozen right now. However, there are more coming and Google listed those as well. It’s a good resource for those looking to buy a Chromebook, but also want to make sure that they run Android apps. Check the link for the full list.

A malware app has been removed from Google Play. The application went by System Update and it’s been around since 2014. Initially, it looks like a harmless app. It opens, predictably doesn’t work, and then force closes. However, the app continued working in the background. It sends location data back to the app creator. It’s rare to see a malware app live this long on Google Play. Especially one that between one and five million people downloaded.

Angry Birds Islands is coming soon. The new game appears to be a standard mobile builder-sim. You’ll gather resources, build stuff, and recruit characters to help out. Rovio hinted at potential multiplayer features, including collaborations and competitions. It should be another run-of-the-mill freemium sim. It’s currently available in Taiwan and Japan as a soft launch. We imagine it won’t be long before its official release.

Google I/O is right around the corner. Along with it will come the Google Play Awards. There are 12 categories and five apps in each category. Some of the nominees include Pokemon Go for best game, IFTTT for best accessibility experience, Mekorama VR for best VR experience, and Mushroom 11 for best Standout Indie. There are tons of good apps and games on this list. Check the link to see the full set of nominees!

For even more Android apps and games news, releases, and updates, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here! There you can see all the stuff we didn’t have space for here, including updates for Chrome, Google’s battle with fake news, and more! You can sign up for the newsletter by using the form below. Don’t forget to check out the Android Authority app for even faster updates!

Android Apps Weekly newsletter! Subscribe to the Apps Weekly newsletter.

Star Wars: Puzzle Droids Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Star Wars: Puzzle Droids is a new match three game. You'll play as BB-8 and relive the memories of Star Wars: The Force Awakens through his perspective. It works like most match-three games. You move pieces around to get three of something near each other. Matching things up lets you do things like deal damage to opponents and progress. It's not the most amazing game ever made. However, it should be a fun time waster for Star Wars fans. Predictably, it's also a freemium game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Astro Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Astro is a new email app. It works like most email apps. You can send and receive email, move emails to various folders, archive emails, and more. However, this one also includes a chatbot named Astrobot. Its purpose is to help you stay organized by letting you make quick emails, suggesting various organization functions, and it'll even unsubscribe you from emailing lists. It's a new app and that means it's buggy. However, it was a lot of fun to use. It's also completely free with no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Riven: The Sequel to Myst Price: $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Riven is the sequel to Myst, the popular puzzle game. It features a lot of the same mechanics and elements. You'll walk around, explore things, solve puzzles, and try to make it to the end. There are improvements from the PC version. The graphics are better and it has touch controls. It also boasts Google Play Games achievements, auto-saving, and an integrated hint guide. It's $3.99, but there are also no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

WeDo Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY WeDo is a to do list app that is in development. It works by giving you a ton of options to create to do lists and reminders. It then has a social feature where you can assign stuff to groups. You can have a variety of groups (like work group, home group). Additionally, the actual to do list items have reminders, due dates, notes, and other basic stuff. The app is still in beta. That means there are bugs. However, those adventurous enough to try it can pick it up for free. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pictionary Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Pictionary is now officially on mobile. Unfortunately, it's not the best release ever. The core of the game is intact. You play a two vs two game where someone draws something and then the other person has to guess. The first team to draw and guess it right wins. It also features a drawing kit that you can upgrade, thousands of words across various categories and languages, and some extra stuff. However, they ended up making it a freemium game instead of a straight port like others did with Clue. That's not ideal, but it's not the worst thing in the world either. At least it's free to download for those wanting to check it out. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thanks for reading! Here are some related app lists! 15 best puzzle games for Android 10 best email apps for Android

If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about in the comments! Thank you for reading and we’ll see you next week!