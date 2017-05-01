Welcome to the 189th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the big headlines from the last week:
- Twitter may get 24/7 video streaming in the future. Twitter COO Anthony Noto told Buzzfeed that its an option they’re working toward. The idea is to give people a 24/7 constantly updating video feed. They can then put ads in it to help monetize the platform. This will add to its streaming efforts for sports and other entertainment mediums. There is no time frame on release right now.
- Google published a list of all the Chromebooks that can run Android apps. The list remains short. There are only half a dozen right now. However, there are more coming and Google listed those as well. It’s a good resource for those looking to buy a Chromebook, but also want to make sure that they run Android apps. Check the link for the full list.
- A malware app has been removed from Google Play. The application went by System Update and it’s been around since 2014. Initially, it looks like a harmless app. It opens, predictably doesn’t work, and then force closes. However, the app continued working in the background. It sends location data back to the app creator. It’s rare to see a malware app live this long on Google Play. Especially one that between one and five million people downloaded.
- Angry Birds Islands is coming soon. The new game appears to be a standard mobile builder-sim. You’ll gather resources, build stuff, and recruit characters to help out. Rovio hinted at potential multiplayer features, including collaborations and competitions. It should be another run-of-the-mill freemium sim. It’s currently available in Taiwan and Japan as a soft launch. We imagine it won’t be long before its official release.
- Google I/O is right around the corner. Along with it will come the Google Play Awards. There are 12 categories and five apps in each category. Some of the nominees include Pokemon Go for best game, IFTTT for best accessibility experience, Mekorama VR for best VR experience, and Mushroom 11 for best Standout Indie. There are tons of good apps and games on this list. Check the link to see the full set of nominees!
