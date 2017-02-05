Welcome to the 177th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:
- Xposed Framework is eventually coming to Android Nougat. Developer rovo89 announced this week that it was in the works. During the announcement, rovo89 explained how different the challenges have been updating from Marshmallow to Nougat. The big obstacle seems to be how Nougat installs apps because it did change quite a bit. There isn’t an ETA on the release yet, but it’s good to know that it’s coming.
- Casey Neistat’s Beme app is officially dead and gone. As most of you know, Casey sold the company to CNN in late 2016. The app’s fate was decided by CNN shortly afterward. The app itself was okay, but nothing special. You just covered the proximity sensor on your device and it recorded a short clip. That clip then went to Beme. We don’t know if CNN has any future plans for the app or its team.
- It was announced this week that Animal Crossing’s mobile debut will be delayed. Nintendo stated that the release would happen in the next fiscal year. Since the fiscal year begins in April, that’s the earliest that the game could see a release. We’re not sure yet if Nintendo is going to make it a pay-once game like Super Mario Run or a freemium game like Pokemon Go. Frankly, at this point, it could go either way.
- Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching. As it turns out, you have some options if you want to stream the game. Fox Sports is going to stream the game for free without authentication. That is likely your best bet. AT&T and Verizon also have offerings for their users, although Verizon’s is better. Finally, you can use the Fox Sports VR app to stream it via VR. The choice is yours and there are plenty of options.
- Google Play announced their top trending apps and games for January 2017. On the app side of things, there were apps like CNN, Learn Chinese, Dubsmash, and others. For games, Star Wars: Force Arena, My Talking Hank, and WWE: Champions ruled the day. It also listed some fun apps and games that’ll be coming out this month that we’ll be sure to talk to you about.
For even more Android apps and games news, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here! We have a ton of Android apps and games news that we didn’t have space for here. You can sign up for the newsletter using the form below to have it sent to you every Sunday! Don’t forget to check out the Android Authority app for even faster updates!
Related best app lists:
- Check out some more amazing ebook readers for Android!
- Or let loose with these excellent adventure games for Android!
If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.