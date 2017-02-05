Welcome to the 177th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:

Xposed Framework is eventually coming to Android Nougat. Developer rovo89 announced this week that it was in the works. During the announcement, rovo89 explained how different the challenges have been updating from Marshmallow to Nougat. The big obstacle seems to be how Nougat installs apps because it did change quite a bit. There isn’t an ETA on the release yet, but it’s good to know that it’s coming.

Casey Neistat’s Beme app is officially dead and gone. As most of you know, Casey sold the company to CNN in late 2016. The app’s fate was decided by CNN shortly afterward. The app itself was okay, but nothing special. You just covered the proximity sensor on your device and it recorded a short clip. That clip then went to Beme. We don’t know if CNN has any future plans for the app or its team.

It was announced this week that Animal Crossing’s mobile debut will be delayed. Nintendo stated that the release would happen in the next fiscal year. Since the fiscal year begins in April, that’s the earliest that the game could see a release. We’re not sure yet if Nintendo is going to make it a pay-once game like Super Mario Run or a freemium game like Pokemon Go. Frankly, at this point, it could go either way.

Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching. As it turns out, you have some options if you want to stream the game. Fox Sports is going to stream the game for free without authentication. That is likely your best bet. AT&T and Verizon also have offerings for their users, although Verizon’s is better. Finally, you can use the Fox Sports VR app to stream it via VR. The choice is yours and there are plenty of options.

Google Play announced their top trending apps and games for January 2017. On the app side of things, there were apps like CNN, Learn Chinese, Dubsmash, and others. For games, Star Wars: Force Arena, My Talking Hank, and WWE: Champions ruled the day. It also listed some fun apps and games that’ll be coming out this month that we’ll be sure to talk to you about.

For even more Android apps and games news, check out this week's newsletter by clicking here! We have a ton of Android apps and games news that we didn't have space for here.

Strange Telephone Price: $3.99 Strange Telephone is a retro adventure game with a lot going for it. The basic premise is that you are in a strange world. Your goal is to find item sand explore other strange worlds. You get there by making phone calls. Ultimately, you have to escape the world you're trapped in. It also features charming retro graphics and sound effects. It's a pay-once game with no in-app purchases.

EZ Web Cast Video Price: Free EZ Web Video Cast is a browser with the ability to cast video to your TV. It works when you go to a site and then play a video. The app intercepts the request and asks if you want to watch it on TV. During our testing, it works fairly well although there are plenty of sites that aren't supported yet. It has a lot of potential and the developers seem fairly responsive to bad reviews. It's totally free to download and use if you want it.

Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Price: $4.99 Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is an adventure game with a fantasy theme. It features decent, colorful graphics, good mechanics, and a pretty good sense of humor. You'll also get about 20 hours of game play, an all-star voiceover cast, and four different characters. The game has had very positive reviews so far. It's surprisingly good. You can pick it up for $4.99 and there are no in-app purchases.

Inkitt Price: Free Inkitt is an ebook reader that helps you find free stuff to read. It's a platform where indie writers can upload their stuff. Consequently, you can download it. Everything is also free and in English. The app features a decent, clean interface along with a few basic reading options to make your experience more enjoyable. We don't think it'll trounce Amazon anytime soon, but it's a good spot to find some decent stuff for free. The app itself is also free to download.

Fire Emblem Heroes Price: Free with in-app purchases Fire Emblem Heroes is the latest game from Nintendo. This one is a freemium adventure that takes place in the Fire Emblem universe. It's reminiscent of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius wherein you play as a hero who can summon other heroes from the various Fire Emblem games. There is a campaign mode along with several other modes that you can play. Early reviews are positive which is a good sign. It's free to download with in-app purchases if you're interested.

To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.