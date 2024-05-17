Forget the iPhone 16, this leak reveals Apple's most exciting iPhone in years

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims that Apple is developing a significantly slimmer iPhone, potentially set for a 2025 release.

This slimmer iPhone might not be just a variant within the iPhone 17 lineup but a major redesign akin to the iPhone X.

The new iPhone is expected to be priced higher than even the current top-tier iPhone Pro Max models.

The iPhone 16 series launch is still a few months away, but whispers of a groundbreaking 2025 iPhone could already be stealing the spotlight from Apple’s 2024 launches. A recent report from The Information, citing sources directly involved in the project, reveals that Apple is actively developing a radically thinner iPhone model.

While we had previously reported about a slim variant joining the iPhone 17 lineup, the latest report suggests a more ambitious vision. This ultra-thin iPhone, code-named D23, is poised to be an entirely new product, much like the iPhone X.

The iPhone X, launched in 2017 alongside the iPhone 8 series, was a radical departure from all previous iPhones. It marked the beginning of a new design language for iPhones, ditching the home button for an edge-to-edge OLED display and introducing Face ID facial recognition.

iPhone designs have remained relatively consistent since the iPhone 11 series was released five years ago. While Android manufacturers often switch up their phone designs every few years, Apple has favored a more iterative approach. The D23, if it comes to fruition, could potentially introduce a new design language for all future iPhones.

The focus on thinness follows Apple’s recent unveiling of the new iPad Pros as its thinnest product yet, measuring a mere 5.1 mm thick. According to the report, Apple is still exploring various designs for the slimmer iPhone. One potential configuration includes an aluminum chassis with a refined front-facing camera and sensor array featuring a smaller hole and pill-shaped cutout.

Another possibility is moving the rear cameras from the upper left corner to the top center of the phone’s back. Regarding screen size, the report indicates that the display will likely be between the 6.1-inch diagonal of the standard iPhone and the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone Pro Max.

The iPhone X also introduced a significant price jump to $999 alongside a major redesign. Given the potential for another design refresh, it’s reasonable to assume that Apple will price this new slimmer iPhone much higher than other models in the iPhone 17 lineup.

It’ll be interesting to see how Apple positions this model within its lineup. Will it simply be a more expensive, slimmed-down version of the Pro Max, or will it introduce some new features that set it apart as a unique device? Will it simply be called the iPhone 17 Slim, or could it usher in an entirely new “iPhone Ultra” series?

While 2025 may seem far off, the prospect of a major iPhone redesign is enough to get me hyped.

