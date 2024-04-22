Fresh details emerge for Samsung's upcoming Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Fresh details about the color and storage options of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have surfaced online.

The Z Flip 6 is reportedly getting new Mint and Peach colorways, while the Z Fold 6 could offer a new “Light Pink” option.

Storage options for Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are expected to remain unchanged from last year.

As the launch of Samsung’s next foldable smartphones draws near, reliable industry insider Ross Young took to X/Twitter to offer a glimpse behind the curtain, revealing fresh details about the color options and storage configurations we can expect for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung’s Z Flip line has traditionally been the more flamboyantly colorful sibling among the company’s foldables. The Z Flip 5 is currently available in seven color options on Samsung’s website.

The Z Flip 6 was previously reported to come in Light Blue, Light Green, Silver, and Yellow colorways, and these options remain confirmed. However, Young clarifies that the Light Green option will be known as “Mint,” while the silver variant will likely be called “Silver Shadow.”

Additionally, the color palette for Z Flip 6 will feature a few lower-volume options, including “Crafted Black,” Peach, and White. Notably, the signature Purple/Lavender color, a staple of previous Z Flip iterations, is absent from this list.

The Z Fold 6 promises a more subdued color scheme. Previously expected shades include Dark Blue, Light Pink, and Silver. Young confirms the blue and silver color names have been slightly adjusted to Navy and Silver Shadow, respectively.

Additionally, the Z Fold 6 will also get the new Crafted Black and White colorways in lower volumes. While the overall color palette for the Z Fold 6 is familiar to its predecessors, the new Light Pink variant could introduce a welcome splash of vibrancy to the Z Fold lineup.

Young further tweeted that storage configurations for both foldables are most likely unchanged from their predecessors. The Flip 6 will reportedly offer 256GB and 512GB options, while the Fold 6 will include 256GB, 512GB, and a 1TB (1024GB) variant.

While the Z Flip 6 appears to be an incremental upgrade, the Z Fold 6 could signal a more significant shift in Samsung’s foldable strategy. Rumors persist about a potential higher-priced “Ultra” model joining the lineup or perhaps a more wallet-friendly “FE” version designed to widen the appeal of foldable smartphones.

We anticipate the official unveiling of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event, with speculation suggesting a date as early as July 10th — potentially to capitalize on the excitement surrounding the Paris Olympics.

