YouTube's new look for your TV is now ready for a spin

TL;DR YouTube announced a new viewing experience on TVs as part of its 20th birthday celebration.

We first started seeing the new interface arrive a few months back, and now it’s widely available.

The changes deliver new playback controls and move a lot of info around, so it may take a little to get used to.

With 2025 starting to wind down, a lot of us have been looking back on everything that’s happened this year. It’s definitely been a busy one, filled with not just plenty of major launches, but also a bunch of noteworthy anniversaries — like YouTube turning 20 years old. Back when it was celebrating that milestone, the site shared a number of upcoming changes that we’d soon see arrive. One it teased at the time was a new viewing experience for YouTube on TVs, and this week we get word that this update is now widely available.

Google shares that its “smoother, more intuitive” YouTube watch page UI for TVs is ready do you to try. We actually first caught wind of this new look arriving a few months back, seeing it hit one of our Sony TVs at the time, but now in mid-December it appears to be everywhere — we can confirm its presence on multiple projectors and Android TV boxes.

Compared to the old interface (below for your reference), controls now live down under the seek bar, and are grouped into three sections.

We also get a prominent “Description” button on the left, which you’ll click for info rather than right on the video title itself. You’ll also find info in there about dubbing, products for sale, and all the other stuff Google didn’t want cluttering up the main playback interface.

Look for new “Multiview” controls popping up for live sports streams that support it, as well as “Display Mode” options for Premium users. It might take a little time to lean your way around where everything now lives, but put in the work to get familiar with it, and hopefully you’ll become a fan of the new look in short order.

