YouTube TV just got a brand-new look on Android TV devices

TL;DR YouTube is rolling out its promised redesigned UI for the YouTube TV app on Android TVs.

New visual changes include centered Pause/Resume controls and separated pill buttons for several interface elements.

Back in April, when YouTube turned 20, Google announced a slew of features, including the ability to build your own multiview with non-sports content, 4x playback speed, and more. Google also promised that YouTube TV would soon get a “viewing upgrade,” with a new UI for easier navigation and streamlined access to comments, channel info, and more. These changes were said to be coming in the summer, and now, this new YouTube TV UI is rolling out on Android TV devices.

I’ve received YouTube TV’s new UI on my Sony Android TV (43X8000H) running Android TV 10. This new UI is pretty much the same as what Google had teased in its announcement.

The new YouTube TV UI is quite a departure from the older UI for the TV app. The Pause/Resume button takes center stage, and the rest of the icons sit in their own capsule buttons to give the interface a “floating” appearance, similar to what we had spotted for YouTube’s web UI. The Subscribe button changes into a bell icon for channels you are already subscribed to.

Google says the update brings playback and quality tweaks, but I couldn’t particularly notice any changes. The new interface also supposedly streamlines access to comments, channel info, and subscribing. I can’t comment on what’s new with these areas of the UI since I practically never access comments or even video descriptions on my TV. I’ve shared the screenshots above so that avid YouTube TV users can tell us what has changed in the comments.

