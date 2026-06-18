YouTube is testing another Android redesign, and your muscle memory might hate it

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is testing a new button layout on the Android app.

The latest design removes text from the buttons under the video player.

YouTube is also repositioning the likes count away from the like button.

In today’s episode of YouTube testing random design changes, we’re looking at new buttons that have popped up under the video player. YouTube changed these buttons just last October, giving them a bolder, more prominent appearance, and now appears to be testing them without text.

Current UI UI being tested

I recently spotted these buttons on some of my devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 15, both running Android 16. Some of my teammates at Android Authority have also confirmed seeing the change on their devices. The change appears to be sporadic, as some of the other devices I have that are also running Android 16 still feature the older design.

While the biggest change in the layout appears to be the appearance of buttons without any text, there are some smaller changes, too. For instance, the channel’s name has been replaced by the username and moved to a position above the channel logo. The number of views and likes has also been moved up, while the Save and Download buttons have been tucked under the expandable three-dot menu.

On my devices, the change appears with version 21.23.487 of the YouTube app. However, some Reddit posts from a few weeks ago also highlight it, suggesting a scattered test. And as with any change, most of these people aren’t fans.

The test comes around the time YouTube is experimenting with hiding the dislike button on YouTube Shorts and replacing it with a heart, similar to Instagram and TikTok.

Of course, if you’re among those who don’t like the change, there’s no reason to fret, just yet. The change may not be final, as YouTube often tests new design changes that don’t always stick.

But in case this one does, be sure to tell us what you would feel about it.

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