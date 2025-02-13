Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
YouTube TV might lose Paramount content, but here's how they'll make it up to you
- Google has revealed that YouTube TV might lose Paramount content after today (February 13).
- The company said it’s been unable to reach an agreement with Paramount to keep the channels but that negotiations were still ongoing.
- Google says it’ll give subscribers $8 credit if Paramount content is unavailable for an extended period.
YouTube TV offers a variety of channels in a familiar UI, making it a good alternative to traditional cable TV. Unfortunately, the service might lose a major content provider today.
Google confirmed in a blog post that YouTube TV might lose content from Paramount after today (February 13) as the two companies have been unable to come to an agreement thus far.
“We’ve been working hard to reach a fair agreement with Paramount that allows us to keep their channels, including CBS and CBS Sports, on YouTube TV without passing on additional costs to our subscribers,” the company explained. “Unfortunately, despite our good faith negotiations, we haven’t been successful yet.”
This would affect both the base and Spanish YouTube TV plans. Check out the full list of affected channels below:
- BET
- BET Her
- CBS
- CBS Sports Network
- CMT
- Comedy Central
- Comet TV
- Dabl
- MTV
- MTV Classic
- MTV2
- MyNetwork TV
- NewsNation
- Nick Jr.
- Nick Toons
- Nickelodeon
- Paramount
- Pop
- Smithsonian Channel
- Start TV
- Teen Nick
- Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas
- TV Land
- VH1
“We’re still actively negotiating with Paramount and will keep you updated on our progress,” Google explained. “If we can’t reach an agreement and their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer subscribers an $8 credit.”
The company directed users to sign up for Paramount Plus if they still wanted to watch Paramount content following the expiration of the deal. This service coincidentally has a starting price of $7.99 a month.
This wouldn’t be the first time content was dropped from YouTube TV after Google publicly issued a warning. In 2021, the company revealed that it was unable to renew a deal with Disney, which led to Disney content (including the Disney channel and ESPN) briefly being dropped from the streaming service.