YouTube TV's new Live tab UI hits mobile, and it's a step backwards

TL;DR YouTube TV has rolled out a new UI for the Live tab on mobile.

Users will now have to long-press on a channel to view a preview.

This appears to be a server-side update.

You may or may not have noticed, but the Live tab on YouTube TV is a little different on mobile than it is on your TV. However, it appears that the platform is poised to change that with a new update.

Previously, on the mobile app, the Live TV tab featured a list of programs with the channel name and logo located on the right. At the top of the list, you’d see a preview of the channel with the program that’s currently airing. There was also a sort option in the top right corner that allowed you to arrange channels in the order you choose. Over the weekend, our Trending Editor Joe Maring noticed that this UI had undergone a revamp on his app.

Old UI New UI

Looking closer to the experience you see on the TV app, the channel name and logo are more prominent than before, now appearing on the left side and in its own bubble. The program is now also in a bubble, which provides a visual representation of when that program will end. If that wasn’t enough, there are now start and end times for the program, as well as a timer that indicates how much time is left in the show.

Additionally, we noticed that the sort option has shifted over to the top-left corner. Other than the relocation, there are no changes to how the sort option operates.

The most significant change is how previews work in this new UI. In the old UI, a preview would automatically play for the channel at the top of the list. With this redesign, previews are now hidden. To watch a preview, you’ll now have to long-press on a channel. This will bring up a card that features the preview and a show description. Pulling up on the card will reveal additional options, such as Add to library, Set a reminder, Go to [show], and Go to [channel].

New UI live New UI preview New UI preview New UI sort

While it’s nice that the channel name and logos are more prominent than before, this new UI comes off as a bit clunkier than the old UI. With this change, it feels like it no longer makes sense for a preview to exist, as it now takes the same amount of time to do as simply launching the program.

This change was spotted with version 9.47.0. However, the update is not appearing on my app yet, which is on the same app version. It appears this rollout may be a server-side update.

