Thinking about getting YouTube TV? Google just made it way cheaper to try

TL;DR YouTube TV is running a limited-time offer for new subscribers, extending the free trial to 10 days and offering a sweet discount for the first two months once the trial ends.

The offer brings down the price of YouTube TV from $82.99 per month to $59.99 per month.

The new deal is valid till March 17, 2026.

YouTube TV is one of the best live TV streaming services you can buy right now. It’s reliable, easy to use, packed with channels, and later this year, Google plans to shake things up even more by introducing new plans focused on better customization and cheaper options.

Until then, Google is sweetening the deal for people who haven’t yet subscribed to YouTube TV with a solid limited-time offer.

New subscribers can currently sign up for YouTube TV with a 10-day free trial, which is longer than the usual seven days the platform offers. That’s not all. After the free trial, YouTube TV drops to $59.99 per month for your first two months, a decent $23 discount from its regular $82.99 per month price. Once the promo period ends, the subscription automatically renews at the standard rate.

Subscribers can also cancel their trial at no charge at any time before the 10-day period ends.

It’s important to note that this deal is only available to accounts that haven’t previously subscribed to YouTube TV, and it’s live for a limited time. According to Google, the offer runs through March 17, 2026, so there’s still plenty of time to jump in and see if YouTube TV fits your streaming needs.

