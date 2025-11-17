YouTube TV's fresh Disney deal might be hinting at big changes to the service

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV and Disney recently worked out their coverage dispute.

In announcing the resolution, Disney referenced the service’s “genre-based channel packages.”

Right now there’s really only sports and Spanish bundles, hinting at the possibility of more.

YouTube TV subscribers collectively let out a sigh of relief over the weekend, as the streaming service and Disney resolved their dispute and settled on a contract, restoring access to Disney-owned channels for YTTV viewers. In announcing the resolution, Disney shared a few details about how its content would be available on YouTube TV across the next several years — and in doing so, might just be teasing some upcoming changes to how you subscribe to that content.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Right now, YouTube TV offers its base package, plus your choice of a few add-on options. Sports fans can go with NFL Sunday Ticket or the NFL RedZone with Sports Plus package, adding 14 extra channels. The Entertainment Plus bundle includes HBO, Paramount, and STARZ. And there’s a Spanish Plus bundle with over a dozen more channels of its own.

Beyond those, you can add a couple dozen different channels à la carte, just choosing the ones you want, but right now these are your only options so far as add-on channel bundles go.

In announcing the YouTube TV deal, Disney mentioned we’d get “some Disney networks added to genre-based channel packages,” and as 9to5Google points out, that sounds like it might be a reference to something new.

ESPN being among Disney’s holdings could factor into rumors from earlier this year about YouTube TV interest in a new “Sports & Broadcast” bundle. And while we have Sports Plus already, that’s really the only bundle offering that properly feels like it’s “genre-based” — looking at the language in Disney’s release, it sounds like YouTube TV might be thinking about multiple bundle offerings like this, greatly expanding options available to viewers.

For the moment, though, that’s all a wee bit speculative, and we may just be reading too much into the statement. And even if new bundles do come to pass, it very much remains to be seen just what kind of value they’ll offer subscribers. We’re very curious to find out, in any case, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any further additions to the service.

Follow