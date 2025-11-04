YouTube TV users are jumping to this service for their Disney fix (and more)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Many YouTube TV subscribers are switching to DirecTV Stream after losing over 20 Disney-owned channels.

Redditors note that DirecTV Stream offers a larger channel library than YouTube TV, albeit at a slightly higher price.

DirecTV Stream is currently running a five-day free trial and offering discounts on the first month’s subscription fee across all plans.

Following YouTube TV’s loss of Disney-owned channels, many subscribers are now looking elsewhere, and DirecTV Stream seems to be the platform that most folks are switching to right now.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Reddit threads show growing frustration among YouTube TV users, with many saying they’ve had enough of missing channels like ABC and ESPN. DirecTV Stream is emerging as a popular alternative to YouTube TV, with users noting that its channel lineup is more impressive, albeit at a slightly higher price.

One Redditor who recently made the switch said they signed up for the Ultimate package, which costs a bit more than YouTube TV but offers far more content. “It’s a little more a month compared to what I pay for YTTV, but worth it because it gives way more channels,” they wrote. “I’m not into sports at all, but it also includes ESPN and a whole bunch of sports channels.”

Another user echoed that comment, noting that DirecTV’s mid-tier Choice plan, currently discounted by $35, “pretty much has every channel” one would ever need.

DirecTV is currently offering a five-day free trial and discounted prices for the first month.

One subscriber pointed out that DirecTV Stream’s Entertainment plan currently includes ESPN, Disney, and Hulu services that they were previously paying for separately. “It’s about $10 more, but it includes ESPN, Disney, and Hulu,” they said. “Disney just raised that bundle price to $20 a month, so in the end, this actually saves me money. I think I’ll make the switch — DirecTV Stream has improved a lot since I last tried it.”

Are you switching from YouTube TV after the Disney channel fallout? 26 votes Yes, I’ve already switched 15 % Yes, I’m planning to switch soon 8 % Not yet, but I’m considering it 42 % No, I’m sticking with YouTube TV 35 %

DirecTV is currently offering a five-day free trial and discounted prices for the first month on all three of its main plans. The Entertainment plan (with over 90 channels) is $49 for the first month. That’s a $40 discount on the regular rate. You’ll also end up paying $79.99/month for months two and three. The Choice plan, with over 125 channels, is currently priced at $59.99 for the first month. The Ultimate plan, with over 160 channels, starts at $89.99 for the first month ($35 off) before rising to $134.98/month for months two and three.

That said, there may be some downsides to switching to DirecTV. Not only will it ultimately be more expensive, but not everyone is thrilled with its UI. “The UI isn’t as good as YTTV, but it’s decent. Leaps and bounds better than Hulu,” one Redditor noted.

Some subscribers have already received $10 monthly bill credits for six months from YouTube TV.

Another added, “It takes a while to get used to compared to YTTV, but I’m staying with DirecTV. Once they dropped ABC and the shows I watch, I was done.”

Meanwhile, YouTube TV has promised users a $20 credit if the Disney standoff continues. Some subscribers have already received $10 monthly bill credits for six months, while others report securing discounts through customer support. Still, the rollout appears inconsistent, with many users saying they haven’t received any credit yet.

Follow