Google rolled out YouTube TV earlier this year and it has been expanding ever since. The over-the-top live TV streaming services combines networks like ESPN, AMC, and BBC America with YouTube Red originals for only $35/mo. It’s a pretty enticing offer if you can get it in your area. One thing that YouTube TV has been lacking that its competitors like PlayStation Vue and Hulu have is a dedicated app for your television.
Availability for Roku and Fire TV hasn’t been addressed, but we’d be surprised to see it show up on the latter. Amazon and Google have been trading jabs over the last few years. Amazon removed Chromecast devices from its marketplace and Google pulling YouTube on the Echo Show. It’s also doubtful we’ll ever see YouTube TV ever show up on your PlayStation while Sony is pushing PlayStation Vue, its own over-the-top service.
If you currently use YouTube TV, the new apps will look pretty familiar with only a few exceptions. The background is dark instead of light and there’s a new guide for live shows. YouTube TV also makes its menus semi-transparent so you can stay up to date on whats happening on your show as you browse the menus and easily pick up where you left off on another device.