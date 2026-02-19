YouTube for smart TVs is about to get chatty, but who asked for it?

TL;DR YouTube is testing the AI-powered Ask functionality on various smart and connected TV platforms.

As with the mobile interface, you can ask questions specific to a YouTube video.

Besides suggested prompts, you will also be able to ask specific questions using the mic on your TV’s remote.

If you are among the majority of internet users who turn to YouTube to survive the daily dread, you would have noticed a tiny Gemini icon that appears in the button bar under videos. This “conversational AI tool,” as YouTube calls it, lets you ask questions about topics covered in the video you’re watching, or jump to a specific timestamp. Since conversations are limited to the particular viewing session, you get specific responses attuned to the video rather than more generic ones that Gemini would otherwise offer. Overall, the tool can help you satisfy your curiosity without leaving the app.

While the experience is currently limited to YouTube’s web interface and mobile apps, it may soon expand to bigger screens. In a support page dedicated to “YouTube test features and experiments,” the team said that it’s bringing the functionality to the app on smart TVs. The move makes sense, as YouTube continues to hold the largest share of TV viewership among users in the US.

According to a recent update, the “Ask” button will start showing up for some users while watching YouTube on TVs. We expect it to be placed next to the like/dislike and comment buttons on the video screen. When selected, the button will open up a chat interface where users can ask specific questions.

Notably, this is completely different from Gemini for Google TV. Since the update is for TV screens, users will be able to ask questions by speaking into the microphones on their TV remotes, rather than having to type the questions. As with the mobile and web interfaces, they can also choose from the suggested prompts in the feature. However, we’re skeptical that users will actually appreciate the feature or feel fatigued by yet another less desirable feature.

From what we can see, the feature may not be limited to Google or Android TV devices, but may be available more widely across other platforms, such as Samsung’s Tizen OS or LG’s webOS. In addition to smart TVs, YouTube is also testing the feature for “gaming consoles and streaming devices,” presumably including Apple TV alongside the Google TV streamer.

Google says it is starting the experiment with a small set of users and may expand it based on the users’ response. We’re unsure of when it could roll out more widely, but will ensure conveying it to you once we know.

