YouTube somehow found a way to make ads on mobile even worse

TL;DR YouTube appears to have removed the close button from side panel ads.

The removal of the button means that mobile ad side panels can no longer be dismissed.

YouTube is a fluid platform where changes are implemented routinely, whether it’s the rollout of new UI or features. Sometimes those changes are well received, like the fun new like button animations, other times they’re highly controversial. The latest update will fall into that latter category.

When watching a horizontal YouTube ad on mobile, you may be shown a side panel ad that takes up half of the screen. This ad format is typically used to present shoppable products or site links. Although they can be annoying, you usually have the option to close them by tapping on the close button.

Spotted by Anthony Higman on the site formerly known as Twitter, YouTube has rolled out an update for this ad format. This update removes the “X” you would normally tap on to close out this side panel. As a result, there is now no way to dismiss the side panel when it shows up.

It’s unknown why YouTube removed the button to close the side panel ad. However, it’s clear that this update will come at the cost of the mobile viewing experience.

