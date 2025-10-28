YouTube now has fun like button animations, and here are all 20 of them

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has introduced new custom like button animations that change based on the genre of content.

These animations appear in videos with themes such as music, film, animals, sports, and more.

YouTube recently rolled out its new UI for web, mobile, and TV. While the changes are driving some people up the wall, some smaller elements are receiving positive feedback. For instance, YouTube now has custom like button animations for specific genres of videos, and users are delighted to find these scattered around the platform like easter eggs. If you’re curious what all of these are, and don’t mind the spoilers, here are all the new like button animations.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

X user Andreas Storm has collected all of YouTube’s new like button animations, and you can check them out in the video below:

Here’s the second set of animations:

Custom like button animations are live for videos related to: Motorvehicle Learning Music Film Travel Basketball Football Cricket Soccer Baseball Tennis Cooking Cat Dog Comedy Horror Love Romance Thriller TV Whenever you watch a video that YouTube can categorize into one of the genre buckets mentioned above, the like button animation will change to match the genre theme. For example, you will see a music note animation when you like a music video, and a cat animation when you like a cat video. The animation will relate to the dominant theme in the video if multiple elements are present.

This is one of those smaller changes that people will barely notice, but when they do, they will be delighted. It does indicate that a certain level of attention to detail and intentional polish has been added to the platform, and I love it for that. The rest of the UI changes are growing on me too, even if the world at large seems to hate them.

Follow