Get ready for a lot more AI slop invading your YouTube Shorts

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Google plans to integrate Veo 3 into YouTube Shorts later this summer.

Creators will be able to use the AI video generator to create clips.

Despite competition from TikTok, YouTube Shorts is growing fast. According to YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, the format is now averaging over 200 billion views per day. In the coming months, Shorts will get an AI feature that could accelerate its growth even further.

Mohan, who appeared at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in celebration of YouTube’s 20-year anniversary, revealed a change is coming to YouTube Shorts. While speaking about the power of AI tools, the executive announced that Veo 3 will be coming to Shorts later this summer.

Veo 3 is Google’s latest AI video generator, capable of creating admittedly impressive-looking video clips. The model was introduced last month during Google I/O 2025.

YouTube already uses an older version of Veo for AI-generated backgrounds and snippets for Shorts. However, Veo 3 is a big upgrade that can generate eight seconds of video and audio from a simple text prompt. Given the brief nature of Shorts, Veo 3 seems like it could be a perfect match for the platform.

At the same time, the tech could create a headache for Google if creators decide to abuse the tool by creating deepfakes of celebrities or disinformation. Concerning deepfakes, the company has tried to get ahead of potential problems by partnering with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and creators to develop a tool that will give high-profile individuals more control over their likeness. Meanwhile, YouTube recently loosened its content moderation policies, instructing reviewers not to remove content that breaks the rules if it’s in the public interest.

