Paying for YouTube Premium? Google's giving you 40% off the Pixel 10 series

TL;DR YouTube Premium subscribers are getting a limited-time offer to buy a Pixel 10 series phone at a 40% discount.

Google is now emailing a discount code to YouTube Premium members.

There’s no fine print, but the offer is only valid for a few more days.

YouTube Premium subscribers are getting an early Christmas present, a new perk that’s possibly one of the best YouTube has rolled out this year.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google is now sending emails to paying YouTube subscribers informing them that they are eligible for 40% off any device in the Pixel 10 series. Two of our team members in the US have confirmed receiving this email, which includes a discount code that can be applied at checkout.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

This appears to be an exclusive offer available only to YouTube Premium subscribers, and it won’t last long. The email notes that the 40% discount on the Pixel 10 trio is valid only till December 31.

There’s no fine print here, and it’s a pretty straightforward deal. So if you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, you can pick up Google’s top-of-the-line Pixel 10 Pro for as little as $449 and the 10 Pro XL for $540, thanks to Google’s ongoing holiday discounts. The standard Pixel 10 would come in at just $359 after the 40% discount. Add a trade-in to the mix, and the price could drop even further, potentially even to zero, depending on what your old device is worth.

Google had previously rolled out a $200 discount on just the Pixel 10 Pro for Google Play Points users, with many reporting they were able to grab the phone for next to nothing. So if you’ve been eyeing a new Pixel and already pay for YouTube Premium, this might be the best opportunity yet to score Google’s latest flagships at an unbeatable price.

Follow