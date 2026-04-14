YouTube’s live chat just gave viewers a surprising way to skip ads

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube now automatically holds back ads when live chat engagement peaks.

Additionally, buying a Super Chat, Super Sticker, or virtual gift now earns you a personal, ad-free viewing window so you don’t miss the creator’s shoutout.

Digital stickers and gifts are no longer limited to vertical streams; they’re rolling out for horizontal broadcasts in several new global markets.

Your YouTube livestream experience could soon be much less annoying, but only if you and your fellow viewers are willing to put in the work. In a major change to mid-roll unskippable ads, Google is letting Live Chat decide when ads are skipped.

YouTube said in a blog post that livestream ads won’t play when chat activity is at its highest (via Dexerto). If viewers send enough messages, react, and keep things lively, YouTube will automatically pause ads across the whole channel. You don’t need Premium or any special browser.

Before this, your main ways to avoid unskippable ads were paying for YouTube Premium or using the Brave browser. Otherwise, ads would often interrupt live streams at the worst moments.

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Now, YouTube’s ad system watches live chat activity in real time. When it sees a big spike in engagement, like a major gaming moment or a surprise announcement, it pauses automatic ads for everyone.

The group ad-block isn’t the only update. YouTube also added more engagement features. Now, viewers can send virtual gifts — digital stickers bought during the stream — on horizontal live streams, not just vertical ones. These gifts are now available to creators in Canada, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand.

Also, donors now get their own ad-free moments. If you buy a Super Chat, Super Sticker, or a gift, YouTube gives you a private ad-free window right after your purchase. This means the streamer’s “thank you” won’t be interrupted by an ad.

Now, vertical and horizontal streams share the same chat. Creators can stream in both formats at once, and all viewers, whether on a phone or TV, join one chat together.

For creators, make sure automatic ads are turned on, or these ad-holding features won’t work. That said, the real question is whether communities will keep chat engagement high to avoid ads for everyone watching a live stream.

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