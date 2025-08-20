YouTube Music could soon let you comment on playlists, here's what we know (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is working on bringing comments to YouTube Music playlists.

YouTube Music already allows comments on audio, video, and podcast content.

If it succeeds, YouTube might also bring comments to video playlists on the main app.

Two years ago, Google rolled out YouTube’s most hotly debated feature to YouTube Music. The comments section, which is both a treasure chest of insights and a bottomless pit of bullying remarks, is currently available for audio, videos, and podcasts in the YouTube Music app. And now, the team may be looking to expand comments to playlists in YouTube Music.

We recently discovered signs indicating that YouTube might be working on a feature that will allow users to comment specifically on public playlists in YouTube Music. We discovered the following hints in the code of the YouTube Music app, which also suggest how it might work.

Code Copy Text <string name="playlist_comments_off">Comments off</string> <string name="playlist_comments_off_detail">Comments disabled for everyone</string> <string name="playlist_comments_on">Comments on</string> <string name="playlist_comments_on_detail">Anyone can comment</string> <string name="playlist_comments_paused">Comments paused</string> <string name="playlist_comments_paused_detail">No new comments</string>

The current references found in the app highlight the utility for creators, artists, publishers, or users who create playlists. The code likely refers to the part where you create a new playlist and primarily indicates that you will be able to enable or disable comments. Certain strings also highlight the possibility of pausing comments while allowing previous ones to be still visible to users.

Options while creating a new playlist in YouTube Music Menu to edit existing playlist in YouTube Music Button layout at the top of YouTube Music playlists

It’s highly likely that the option to enable or disable comments could appear on the menu for creating or editing playlists. Meanwhile, comments themselves could show up at the top of the playlist, in the current row of buttons.

Comments on YouTube Music playlists has been a requested feature for quite some time, and it’s interesting to see YouTube experiment with it. Although we have spotted the functionality in the YouTube Music app for Android, comments might be expanded to video playlists on the main YouTube app, which doesn’t have comments on playlists either. However, when that happens, it might conflict with another YouTube test where it has been hiding the comment section for some users and replacing it with a button.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

