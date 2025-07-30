YouTube is thinking about letting you avoid video comments entirely on mobile

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is testing a new mobile UI that hides several elements below the video player, including the channel name and comments section.

Tapping a new dropdown arrow next to the video’s title reveals the hidden information, such as the creator’s channel details and subscriber count.

This change declutters the screen to show more related videos, but adds an extra tap for users who want to read comments or visit the creator’s channel.

To stay ahead of the competition, YouTube constantly tests UI changes to improve engagement and retention. It feels like we can’t go a week without seeing some changes that polarize users. The latest change we’ve spotted continues this trend: it will likely please viewers who dislike the comments section but annoy those who enjoy browsing creator channels.

Earlier today, Discord user gelatinized tipped us off to a new video player UI they’re seeing in the YouTube mobile app. In screenshots they shared, several elements below the video are now hidden by default, including the channel logo, name, subscriber count, and text labels for buttons like “Share,” “Ask,” and “Download.” Most notably, the comments box is also tucked away. These elements aren’t gone for good, though, as tapping a new dropdown arrow to the right of the video’s title reveals them.

Current UI New UI with comments and channel info hidden New UI with everything expanded

The clearest benefit of this new UI is that it lets you see more on screen, including more action buttons and related video thumbnails, without needing to scroll. However, the decision to hide key information is likely to be polarizing.

For instance, tucking away the comments section is a plus for anyone trying to avoid spoilers, but it will frustrate viewers who like to read top comments before a video starts. Similarly, hiding all channel information could annoy users who want to quickly identify the creator or browse their other content. Although this information hasn’t been removed, placing it all behind an extra tap may disrupt the viewing habits of many.

So far, we’ve only seen one other report of this UI from a user on the /r/YouTube subreddit, and they weren’t happy with the change. That makes us curious to hear what you think. Is this change for the better? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow