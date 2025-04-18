YouTube Music's 'Consistent volume' is the normalization option we've been waiting for

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music is getting a new “Consistent volume” normalization option.

The main YouTube app has had its own “stable volume” tool for a couple years now.

The setting has started showing up on both Android and iOS, but only a few people have it so far.

Considering the sheer amount of content they offer, streaming from either YouTube or YouTube Music can be a bit like taking a drink from a fire hose. But even when you’re ready to dive into all that media, differences between how all that stuff was produced can make streaming a little awkward. Back in 2023, YouTube introduced a new option to normalize audio volume between videos. Now we’re hearing about something very similar making its way to YouTube Music.

Two years ago, YouTube introduced its “stable volume” toggle, designed to minimize jarring transitions as you move from clip to clip. And while that was a great start, this is one feature that clearly needed to make the journey YouTube Music as well, considering its core audio focus.

That’s finally now happening, albeit with a slight rebranding in the process. 9to5Google spotted a new “Consistent volume” option in the YouTube Music app on iOS. Right now, this appears to either be a test or a very slow roll-out, and while we’re not seeing it yet on Android, Reddit user DangerousDementus reports spotting it in playback settings on version 8.15.51 of YouTube Music for Android.

Toggling the option should work the same as its YouTube equivalent has, normalizing volume across tracks such that even very different recordings will sound more or less as loud as each other. YouTube Music already offers an EQ for tweaking sound output, but hasn’t had a way to automate changes in output from one track to another.

Hopefully we start seeing Consistent volume show up in our YouTube Music settings soon, as this is one feature that’s been a very long time coming.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.