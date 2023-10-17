YouTube audio will no longer be a rollercoaster of volumes

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

YouTube now has a “Stable volume” toggle to reduce jarring differences in volume from video to video.

The site is also getting features that will help users find content, avoid interruptions, and more.

Tired of constantly having to adjust your volume because a video is too loud or soft? Well, YouTube is fixing that and rolling out several other features starting today and in the weeks to come. And you don’t have to be subscribed to YouTube Premium to take advantage of them.

YouTube has announced it is launching a bevy of features on the video-playing platform starting today. The features are meant to be quality-of-life improvements that should enhance viewing and searching.

Arguably, the most notable feature being added is the new “Stable volume” toggle in the mobile app. The company says this toggle will prevent jarring differences in volume from video to video. Located in Additional settings, the Stable volume toggle will be on by default.

Other features YouTube is introducing to the watching experience include press to 2x, larger preview thumbnails, and a lock screen. You’ll now be able to tap/click and hold down on a video to bump the playback speed to 2x. When scrubbing through a video, the preview screen will now be bigger than before. And you can go back to where you started; you’ll now feel a vibration when your finger moves to where the video was interrupted. Finally, YouTube is bringing a lock screen to phones and tablets to avoid accidental touches that could disrupt the video.

You can see all of the other updates coming to YouTube in their blog post. But one other interesting feature to be aware of uses AI to find music for you. According to the company, you can play the song, sing it, or hum it and its AI will match it with the original recording, like Soundhound. However, this feature will only be available to Android in the coming weeks, for now.

