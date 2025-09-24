YouTube is getting a new button to hide those pesky pop-ups at the end of videos

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is adding a new button that will allow viewers to hide end screens.

The feature will only hide the end screens for the current video you’re watching.

On desktop, you’ll no longer see a subscribe button when hovering your cursor over a video’s branded watermark.

YouTube allows creators to put up to four interactive elements on the screen in the last 5-20 seconds of their videos. These elements are known as end screens and are used to promote other videos, to encourage viewers to subscribe to the channel, and so on. The problem is, these interactive elements can get in the way and become distractions. Now, the video platform is finally letting viewers do something about these pesky pop-ups.

YouTube has announced that it is introducing a couple of updates. One of the updates will add a “Hide” button that will hide the end screens in the video you’re watching. This button will be located in the top right corner of the player. However, if you want to see the end screens, you’ll be able to select “Show” to bring them back. The other update, meant for desktop users, will remove the subscribe button that usually appears when you hover your cursor over a video’s branded trademark.

It’s important to note that the Hide button will only apply to the video you’re currently on. The setting won’t be applied across the site. So you’ll need to select Hide every time you watch a video.

According to the company, it decided to make these changes based on community feedback. “Viewers have told us they want options to minimize distractions on videos, and for it to be easier to focus on the content they’re watching.” In regards to the subscribe button pop-up removal, it appears to be a move to “simplify and improve the viewing experience.”

On the creator side, YouTube says hiding end screens resulted in a “less than 1.5% decrease in views from end screens” in its tests. Meanwhile, the hover-to-subscribe functionality on the watermark accounts for “less than ~0.05% of all channel subscriptions.”

