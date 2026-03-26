YouTube resolves bug that kept asking if you’re human nonstop

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube’s frustrating CAPTCHA loop is officially fixed, with the platform confirming the issue is resolved.

The bug trapped users in nonstop “prove you’re human” checks.

Reports flooded in within 24 hours, with users unable to load videos or even the homepage.

If you spent the last day screaming at your screen because YouTube kept asking you to prove you’re human, only to send you back to the same test, you can finally relax. The strange, endless CAPTCHA bug that blocked users from videos has been fixed, and YouTube has confirmed it.

Over the last 24 hours, a widespread bug trapped users in a relentless CAPTCHA loop. A number of users reported getting a generic “unusual traffic from your computer network” warning, followed by a demand to decode bizarre, old-school text prompts just to load a basic homepage (via 9to5Google). Thankfully, the headache is finally over.

People quickly took to forums like Reddit, where confused users tried to figure out why Google’s servers thought they were bots. At first, many Firefox users blamed a recent browser update. But users also reported the same verification problems on Google Chrome.

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The problem wasn’t just on the main YouTube site. The glitch also affected embedded videos on Discord and Bluesky, forcing users to type random, distorted text before they could watch anything.

Standard troubleshooting didn’t work at all. Frustrated viewers tried everything, including turning off VPN services like NordVPN. Even people who changed their DNS to Google’s Public DNS or Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 found that the fix only worked for a few minutes before the unusual traffic warning came back.

It appeared that YouTube’s server-side bot detection systems made a mistake and flagged normal web traffic as suspicious. The issue was only on the desktop website, and mobile apps were not affected at all.

As the problem continued, users in the US, Germany, and the UK kept getting locked out. Some even saw “no internet connection” errors when checking their watch history. Many people worried they had downloaded malware or that their Google accounts were hacked.

Fortunately, the loop is officially dead. A YouTube representative, TeamYouTube_Sam, directly intervened in multiple Reddit threads to confirm that the server-side malfunction was entirely on their end and has now been fully resolved. The fix is live, meaning your desktop viewing sessions can resume uninterrupted.

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