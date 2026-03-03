Google speeds up Chrome release schedule with new stable build every two weeks

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google delivers a new stable build of its Chrome browser every four weeks, a pace it established back in 2021.

Starting this September, those stable builds will begin arriving every two weeks, instead.

This new timetable applies across platforms, including PC, Android, and iOS.

We all know that software updates are important, not just bringing us the latest and greatest features, but also helping ensure we’re protected against vulnerabilities hackers might try to exploit. And for all the different kind of apps that we use, there’s probably no class that’s at higher risk than our web browsers. If you sleep a little easier knowing that your browser is more up-to-date than anyone else’s we’ve got some important new to share with you today, as Google hits double-time on Chrome’s release schedule.

It probably already feels like there’s a new Chrome update waiting for you every time you go to look, and for good reason — Google’s quite aggressive with Chrome’s update cadence, and back in 2021 Google moved from a six-week timetable between milestone Chrome releases to a four-week one.

While we have seen some improvements since then, like weekly security updates and an early stable program, the basic four-week pattern between Chrome releases has held up ever since. But now a little later this year, beginning with Chrome 153 on September 8, we’ll start getting a new stable release of Chrome every two weeks.

That’s not just for desktop, either, and Google’s clear that this new two-week schedule applies to Android and iOS, as well. Beta releases will arrive with this same new frequency, every three weeks before a new stable build. Nothing is changing at the moment for Dev or Canary channels.

Getting a new Chrome twice a month probably won’t drastically change our relationship with Google’s browser, but especially with AI making it easier and easier for hackers to automate how they breach systems, putting our browsers on the update fast-track sounds like one very smart move for 2026.

