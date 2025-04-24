YouTube’s latest experiment makes it even easier to skip straight to the best part of videos

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is testing Google’s AI Overviews in your video search results.

The feature aims to surface the most helpful video segments based on your intent, not just keyword matches.

It’s currently limited to a small number of US-based YouTube Premium users searching in English.

Google’s AI Overviews are making headlines again this week, and not always for the right reasons. After examples of the tool trying to explain nonsensical phrases went viral, Google is now experimenting with using AI Overviews in YouTube to help you find the right parts of videos.

In a low-key update on the YouTube support forums, a Google employee confirmed that YouTube is testing a new AI Overview carousel in search. When a user enters certain types of queries, such as shopping for a product or looking for things to do in a location, the results may include a strip of AI-picked video clips that aim to answer the question more directly.

According to YouTube, the feature is meant to help users discover content that’s more relevant to their search intent. For example, if you search for “best noise canceling headphones,” YouTube might surface video segments that specifically address comparisons or recommendations rather than entire videos that match the keywords.

Only a small group of YouTube Premium members in the US will see the new AI-powered results for now, and only for some English queries. If you’re one of them, YouTube encourages feedback via the three-dot menu.

