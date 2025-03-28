Our favorite projector deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon and are “Prime Spring Deals.” This sales event is scheduled to end on March 31, 2025, so we can only assume the discounts will be gone then.

Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema Projector

Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema See price at Amazon Save $110.00 Big Spring Deal!

The Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema Projector is pretty much the cheapest projector we would still be willing to recommend. Our friends at Sound Guys gave the Yaber L2S Home Cinema a full review, and they were pleased with its clean, simple, and compact design. They also mention the fan is pretty quiet, which is always a concern with projectors.

This option is also very user-friendly. Maintenance and operation are simple, and you won’t have to do much tinkering to get your favorite movies playing right away.

Of course, it’s essential to keep your expectations in check. This is only $159.99, after all. It certainly has its downsides. Picture quality could be improved, for example, but the viewing is very decent considering its price range. It does get a Full HD resolution and 700 lumens of brightness. Not to mention, the image can be expanded to 150 inches, which is pretty huge!

If you care about audio, the Yaber L2s has two 8W speakers built in. They are not exceptional, but we must keep in mind our reviewer is an audio expert, and his standards are pretty high. He does mention they sound pretty good compared to other projector speakers, which is a plus for such an affordable unit.

The only thing I would really complain about is that it doesn’t have an integrated smart TV operating system. Again, though, this is a very cheap projector. It has a full HDMI port, so you can always pick up a dongle like the Chromecast with Google TV, Fire TV Stick, or Roku. Oh, and it has no built-in battery, so it has to be plugged in to work.

Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector

Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector See price at Amazon Save $90.00 Big Spring Deal!

Usually $359.99, it’s really nice to see the price of the Yaber T2 drop to just $249.99. This is a nice upgrade if you liked the Yaber projector above but want a bit more functionality.

For starters, this one comes with a battery, which can run the projector for about 2.5 hours. This makes it a much better alternative for those who want to take it places and use it away from home.

It still gets a Full HD resolution and features 450 lumens of brightness. And you also won’t need to worry about speakers, as it has a couple of 8W integrated drivers.

What’s also nice is that this one doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker, as it has audio-only mode. When not projecting and playing only audio, battery life gets extended to 18 hours, so you can listen to anything on the go for quite a long time.

While much more flexible than the projector listed before, it still lacks a smart TV OS. That said, the brand offers an optional Google TV dongle, but it costs an extra $49.99. It has an HDMI port, though, so nothing stops you from using any other smart TV dongle or box. Additionally, you can simply mirror your smartphone using Wi-Fi 6, and connecting to it is easy because the unit has an NFC shortcut on it.

XGIMI Elfin Flip Projector

XGIMI Elfin Flip Portable Projector XGIMI Elfin Flip Portable Projector See price at Amazon Save $120.99 Big Spring Deal!

Now, if you really want a projector with a smart TV OS, here’s a nice option. It’s also only $279 right now, and it comes with XGIMI OS. Additionally, it has an HDMI connection and a USB port for local playback. Those likely won’t be necessary, though, as you can stream directly from it using YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

It helps that the XGIMI Elfin Flip is actually one of the most interestingly designed projectors on this list. Its size is similar to that of an average book, and the frame flips into a flat design. When in use, the outer part of the projector becomes a stand. The design looks really cool, is functional, and is very portable.

You can project an enormous 150-inch screen, and it also has a Full HD resolution. Brightness is 400 lumens, and the two 3W speakers are less powerful, but we assume that is due to the unique build.

But again, nothing is perfect. This one also lacks a built-in battery, so you have to plug it in to use it.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro Projector

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro See price at Amazon Save $69.99 Big Spring Deal!

It’s interesting to see that the most expensive projector on this list is just $379. If you are willing to pay this, though, you will get a really nice experience. The design is minimalist and very elegant, and it’s small and portable.

For starters, this one gets Google TV built-in. There’s no need for dongles or fumbling around with your device. It can project at up to 120 inches and has a Full HD resolution with 450 lumens of brightness. Color accuracy is actually really nice, as it can reproduce 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Furthermore, you can project at up to 150 inches.

You’ll also get a couple of 5W Harman Kardon speakers, and you can also use it in audio-only mode.

That said, it still has no built-in battery, but everything else about it is really nice. And you can power it with any power bank that can output at least 65W. Remember, these deals won’t last forever, and the sale is scheduled for March 31. The clock is ticking, so make up your mind quickly if you want to score one of these deals.

