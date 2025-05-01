Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector drops to record-low price, but you have to hurry!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Are you looking for a great portable projector? The Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector is one of our favorites right now, mostly because of its value-per-dollar. Right now, it’s at its record-low price, making it a better deal. You can get the Yaber T2 for just $239.99, but you might want to hurry up and get it before the deal is gone. Get the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector for just $239.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “Lightning Deal.” This means there are limited quantities at this price, and the deal will be gone after the stock runs out. As of the time of writing this post, 87% of the stock has been claimed, so you might want to hurry.

Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector

The Yaber T2 is one of our favorite portable projectors, and it is my personal choice. Yes, I own this model and paid for it. And I actually paid $10 more than you will if you take advantage of this deal! Joke’s on the deals guy, I guess. If you need a second opinion, our own Kaytlin also gave the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector a very favorable review.

One significant advantage with this one is that it is actually portable. Many other projectors claim portability, when they really aren’t. They just happen to be small enough to carry around easily, but you can’t use them without plugging them into the wall. The Yaber T2 comes with a built-in battery that can last about 2.5 hours. That is enough to outlast almost any movie out there. It’s a great solution if you want to watch movies at a picnic, while camping, etc.

This unit projects at Full HD and can output 450 lumens of brightness. It looks good in medium to low light, but will struggle a bit if too much light is coming in through a window, or if you are using it outdoors during the day. The projection size can be expanded up to 120 inches, which is enormous. Additionally, it comes with a couple of JBL-powered 8W speakers, which actually sound quite impressive compared to other projector speakers.

Of course, you can always upgrade to a portable Bluetooth speaker if you want to upgrade, but I’ve found the built-in drivers quite pleasant. And you can even use the projector in audio-only mode, which also extends the battery life to 18 hours!

This is a super affordable projector, and I think it is too good for its price, especially when on sale. Of course, Yaber had to make some sacrifices somewhere, and my only complaint is that it doesn’t have a smart TV operating system. That said, I don’t mind this, as you get plenty of input methods.

You can use the USB port for local playback, or connect anything to it using the HDMI connection. It also supports mirroring wirelessly, and even has an NFC tag up top for easy connection. That said, Yaber does sell its own Google TV dongle if you want an actual smart TV operating system. It costs $52.99 from Amazon.

I am more than happy with the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector, and we’re sure many of you will also love it. If you’re getting it, just make sure to sign up for this deal as soon as possible. The stock dedicated to this Lightning Deal is almost gone! If you miss it, though, the model with a camouflage handle is $269.99, and while it is also a Lightning Deal, 0% of it has been claimed.