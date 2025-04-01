You can still save $100 on the Yaber T2 Portable Projector

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is over, and with it ended a bunch of pretty nice deals. If you were considering getting a portable projector, though, you can still save on the Yaber T2. The deal is the same, you save $100, bringing the cost down to the same record-low price of $249.99. Get the Yaber T2 Portable Projector for just $249.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it comes in the form of an on-page coupon you must manually apply before adding the item to your cart. You can only reach this $249.99 price point with the Standard model. All other versions are more expensive, but most do still get a $100 coupon. They just happen to have a higher retail price, so you’ll have to pay a bit more. The only one without an available coupon is the Smile Face version.

The Yaber T2 Portable Projector is actually one of our favorite of its kind. It’s a fantastic little projector you can use anywhere, and it’s usually $349.99. This $100 coupon takes the price down to the $249.99 all-time low price, making this quite the steal.

One thing we really like about the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector is that it comes with a built-in battery. This can keep a projection running for up to 2.5 hours on a full charge, enough to outlast almost all movies. It’s an ideal solution if you want to take your projector to places, instead of having it tethered to the wall.

The Yaber T2 can project at Full HD resolution and features 450 lumens of brightness. You won’t even need to worry about using separate speakers, as it has a couple of 8W integrated speakers powered by JBL. In our Yaber T2 Projector review, we mention that we were actually quite surprised by these, and they performed better than we thought they would. Of course, dedicated speakers can do much better, but these will do just fine on their own.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Not only will these speakers be great for projections, but you can actually use the unit in audio-only mode. This means it pretty much doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. And get this: battery life is extended to 18 hours when using this in audio-only mode.

If I had to complain about something, it’s that this specific model doesn’t come with a smart TV OS. That said, it is a very nicely priced projector, and you can still take advantage of the USB and HDMI ports. Yaber also sells a Google TV dongle, but it costs an extra $49.99. It’s cool because it has a nice design that fits the projector very well, but honestly, you can also use any other smart TV dongle or set-top box with it.

Oh, we also mentioned in the review that there is no automatic horizontal keystone, only vertical. That said, you can manually adjust the horizontal aspect ratio in the settings, using the remote.

All things considered, we still think this is one of the coolest portable projectors around. It comes at a very reasonable price point, especially if you can catch this deal. Go get it while you can!

You might like