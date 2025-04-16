Deal: Yaber T2 portable projector drops to a new record-low price!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We’ve covered plenty of Yaber content lately, but it’s for a reason. While not the best in their class, these little projectors are awesome for the price. Especially when we see deals this good. The Yaber T2 portable projector is only $239.99 right now, which just so happens to be a new record-low price for this device. Buy the Yaber T2 portable projector for just $239.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” Maximum savings are only available for the Standard version. Other color models will cost a bit more.

This is actually a nicer deal than one would imagine. Until only a few days ago, the retail price was $349.99, but for some reason it’s now reduced to $339.99. This means you’re technically getting a $110 discount, but since the price was reduced, it appears as $100 off. Regardless, it’s a great deal if you want to cozy up and enjoy some movies with the family.

I actually own the Yaber T2, and paid more for it than you will. I am honestly loving this little projector, and my teammate Kaytlin also gave it a pretty favorable review. For starters, it is actually portable, and it comes with a built-in battery that can run the unit for about 2.5 hours. This is enough to outlast nearly every movie out there, so it’s an ideal solution if you want to take it on the go.

The Yaber T2 projects at Full HD 1,080p resolution, and can produce 450 lumens of brightness. It looks good in medium to low light. Furthermore, you won’t need to worry about finding speakers to use with it. It comes with a couple of 8W JBL-powered speakers that sound surprisingly good! Of course, actual speakers can be better, but the integrated drivers are actually enjoyable, which is a feat in and of itself. Projectors usually suffer significantly in the audio department.

The cool thing is that those speakers aren’t only for watching videos. The Yaber T2 has an audio-only mode, so essentially it can replace a portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s nice to see that the battery is extended to 18 hours when in listening mode.

The only downside I can think of is that it doesn’t have a smart TV operating system. But of course, we can’t get too picky with such an accessible price point. You can still use the USB for local playback and the HDMI port to connect anything to it. Of course, you can definitely use a smart TV dongle or stick, and Yaber sells its own Google TV dongle, which costs an extra $52.99. Kaytlin mentions it works very well, and the design goes perfectly with the projector.

All things considered, we can confidently say this is one of the best projectors for those who don’t want to spend several hundred dollars, or possibly even thousands. Projectors aren’t traditionally cheap, and today’s deal is especially exciting.

Extra deal: Save even more with the Yaber L2s

While it seems hard to believe anything cheaper than $239.99 would be worthwhile, the same manufacturer also sells the Yaber L2s, and it’s on sale for a mere $139.99 right now. It’s surprisingly good for the price!

Of course, some sacrifices are made with this one. It is larger, and it has no integrated battery, so you have to keep it plugged in while in use. It still has a 1,080p resolution, but this one is actually brighter at 700 lumens!

The rest of the experience is very similar to the T2’s. It has no smart TV OS, but you can use mirroring and the HDMI connection. It also has two 8W JBL speakers.

All things considered, it’s kind of a steal for just $139.99. I can’t think of a better alternative at this price!