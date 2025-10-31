These Yaber projector deals are pretty incredible!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We reported on a couple of projector deals from Anker NEBULA just yesterday. While those are great, they are still a bit on the pricier side. If you want the most bang per buck, Yaber offers some of our favorite options, and two of its projectors are on sale right now. Keep reading to see which one best suits your needs. Buy the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema for just $119.99 ($50 off) Buy the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector for just $198.88 ($131.11 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon, but they are sold by Woot. The thing is, Woot is also an Amazon-owned retailer. In the case of the Yaber L2s, you can pick between two colors: Misty White and Charcoal White.

Growing up, I always wanted a projector, but they were prohibitively expensive. I never imagined I would be writing a deals post about a projector that’s actually good and goes for a mere $119.99. In fact, the Yaber L2s is the cheapest projector that we would still recommend.

Don’t let its low price fool you. The Yaber L2s is actually a very enjoyable device. Our coworkers at SoundGuys.com gave the Yaber L2s a very favorable review.

The design is simple and compact. While it’s relatively easy to carry around, we wouldn’t consider it portable, as it lacks an integrated battery. It needs to be plugged in to operate, but you can also use a power station for true portability.

If you don’t mind keeping it tethered to the wall, you’re in for quite the treat. The Yaber L2s can project an image of up to a massive 150 inches, which is much larger than the average TV. It features a Full HD resolution and 700 lumens of brightness. We found it great for use in mid-to-low brightness, but that is the case with nearly all projectors.

Audio is one area where projectors have traditionally performed poorly, so we were quite surprised to see that the Yabe L2s’ integrated speakers actually sound pretty decent. It has a couple of 8W speakers powered by JBL. They can get quite loud, too. Of course, you can always use Bluetooth to upgrade to a much nicer Bluetooth speaker.

If I were to complain about anything, it is that it doesn’t come with a smart TV operating system. But again, this is a $119.99 projector! We can’t get too picky, and smart TV dongles can be very affordable these days.

I personally own and love the Yaber T2 projector! You don’t have to trust me alone, though. My coworker Kaytlin also gave it a very positive review. It’s currently going for right under $200, but the upgrade is very well worth it.

This one actually comes with an integrated battery, which can keep the projector running for 2.5 hours. I can’t tell you how awesome this true freedom is. I have taken my projector to play movies at the park, next to the beach, during picnics, at friends’ houses, and more.

This one can project a 120-inch image at Full HD resolution, and has a brightness of 450 lumens. The rest of the experience is pretty similar, though. It still features dual JBL-powered 8W speakers, Bluetooth support, and lacks a smart TV OS.

The Yaber T2 still has no integrated smart TV OS, which again, makes sense considering it’s so affordable. Of course, you can always use any dongle of your preference, but Yaber actually sells a Google TV dongle for this one. Movies and other videos will never be the same for me, now that I’m accustomed to the magical feeling projectors offer. If you want to join the fun, try to catch these deals while you can!

