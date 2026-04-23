Tired of constant price hikes? These smart glasses are actually getting cheaper

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR A pair of XREAL smart glasses weren’t just spared from trendy price hikes — they’re surprisingly getting cheaper.

XREAL’s One Pro smart display glasses, which simulate a virtual 171-inch screen, are now permanently $50 cheaper.

The 3D-ready XREAL One Pro display glasses now cost $599, making them only slightly more affordable.

High demand for components amid the AI boom is leading to storage and RAM shortages raising prices across the board. New releases in 2026 like the OnePlus 15 series and the Samsung Galaxy S26 have already launched with price hikes. Some brands, including Samsung and Motorola, have made sweeping price increases throughout their portfolios. If you needed a break from all the doom and gloom around tech pricing, XREAL is throwing buyers a bone on one of its best pairs of smart glasses.

The XREAL One Pro is still receiving updates and features flagship specs for a pair of smart display glasses. Only now, the smart glasses are getting cheaper — and it’s not a temporary discount. XREAL told 9to5Google that the One Pro’s $50 price cut is permanent. Originally priced at $649, the XREAL One Pro now cost $599, making the smart display glasses slightly more affordable.

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Of course, XREAL’s One Pro is still priced as a premium product near the top of the smart glasses market. The good news is that the specs match the price. Buyers get two sharp micro-OLED FHD displays — one behind each lens — that combine to create a virtual screen effect that feels like it’s 171 inches wide. Additionally, the displays support a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3D mode for an immersive and responsive experience.

The smart glasses use XREAL’s in-house X1 spatial computing chip, and connect with devices over USB-C. They work with any host device that supports USB-C video out, including phones, laptops, gaming PCs, and select gaming handhelds or consoles. The glasses also offer a camera add-on supporting photo and video capture, as well as to support spatial computing experiences — but it costs an extra $99.

XREAL’s One Pro smart glasses are now available on Amazon for their now-permanent price of $599. They still aren’t cheap, but it’s nice to see at least some manufacturers lowering prices instead of raising them in 2026.

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