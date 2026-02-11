The Apple AirTag just got a new budget challenger

TL;DR The Xiaomi Tag has appeared on Xiaomi’s French site, priced at €17.99, with a €59.99 four-pack.

It supports Apple Find My and Google Find Hub via Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC.

Current listings show no Ultra Wideband support despite earlier leaks.

Apple recently refreshed its AirTag with stronger Ultra Wideband tracking and a louder speaker, raising the bar for precision finding. Now it has another rival, as Xiaomi’s long-rumored Bluetooth tracker has surfaced online. Instead of trying to go toe-to-toe with Apple on features, it looks like Xiaomi is competing on price.

According to WinFuture, the Xiaomi Tag has started appearing at European retailers and on Xiaomi’s own French storefront. The listing shows a price of €17.99 for a single tracker and €59.99 for a four-pack, with some retailers reportedly selling for less than €15. That’s comfortably under Apple’s $29 starting price for the latest second-gen AirTag.

The Xiaomi Tag is 7.2mm thick, runs on a replaceable CR2032 coin battery, and is rated for about a year of use before you’ll need to replace it. Listings mention Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC, and it appears to be available only in white for now. Crucially, it supports both Apple’s Find My network and Google’s Find Hub, so you’re not locked into one ecosystem. Attach it to your keys or bag, and nearby phones on either network can help you track it down.

What’s missing from current listings is any mention of Ultra Wideband (UWB). A previous leak suggested there might be both UWB and non-UWB versions, but so far, this model appears to be Bluetooth-only. In contrast, Apple just upgraded its AirTag with a second-generation UWB chip to improve Precision Finding range.

Xiaomi hasn’t formally announced the device yet, so this sits somewhere between a soft launch and premature listings. But with official pricing already live in France and stock appearing at select European retailers, it doesn’t look like we’ll be waiting long for something more official. The chances of it becoming available in the US are much less certain.

