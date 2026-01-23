Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Another popular Android brand is making its own Bluetooth and UWB smart tag

The Xiaomi Tag has been spotted in leaked renders, and it could come in UWB and Bluetooth-only variants.
By

3 hours ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
bluetooth trackers airtag google tile samsung 3
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Evidence from Hyper OS suggests Xiaomi is developing its first item tracker, the Xiaomi Tag.
  • The Xiaomi Tag will likely use a CR2032 battery and may come in two versions, including one with Ultra-Wideband (UWB).
  • A global launch is not yet confirmed, but if it pans out, it could potentially democratize Bluetooth trackers and significantly boost Android’s Find Hub network.

We’ve seen a handful of Android-compatible Bluetooth trackers released over the years, but the market is largely untapped, if Apple’s success with AirTags is any indication. Motorola recently announced its Moto Tag 2 tracker, but there’s still plenty of space in the market for other Android brands to launch their offerings. It seems Xiaomi has decided to finally enter this space, as a new leak shows off the upcoming Xiaomi Tag.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Trusted leaker Kacper Skrzypek has shared on X that Xiaomi is working on its own item tracker, called Xiaomi Tag, based on translated files within Hyper OS.

Kacper Skrzypek leaks Xiaomi Tag
Kacper Skrzypek on X

As the leaker mentions, the Xiaomi Tag could come in two variants: one with UWB and one without. The tracker will be powered by a CR2032 coin battery, indicating the battery is most likely user-replaceable. The Xiaomi Tag is said to be set for release in China for now, but the evidence isn’t conclusive yet, so we’re crossing our fingers for a wider global release.

Xiaomi Tag leak
Kacper Skrzypek on X

Kacper also shared with Android Authority several strings that highlight how the Xiaomi Tag would work:

Code
<string name="find_tag_follow_you_single">Xiaomi Tag is nearby. Tap to view details.</string>
<string name="finddevice_iot_discover_xiaomi_tag">Xiaomi Tag detected</string>
<string name="finddevice_iot_enable_find_tip">"Turn on \"Find this device\" to add your Xiaomi Tag. You'll be able to view location on the map and receive notifications."</string>
<string name="finddevice_iot_pull_tag_label_near_phone">Peel off the label at the bottom of your Xiaomi Tag and hold it close to your phone</string>
<string name="finddevice_iot_success_msg_lost_notify_desc">Get reminders when your Xiaomi Tag is left behind</string>
<string name="trust_this_thing">Trust this Xiaomi Tag</string>
<string name="trust_this_thing_message">"Once you trust this Xiaomi Tag, you'll no longer receive notifications when it moves with your device."</string>
<string name="xiaomi_tag_low_battery">Xiaomi Tag battery is low</string>

As expected, pairing the Xiaomi Tag would be as simple as peeling off a label (which keeps the battery out of contact and hence the tracker off) and bringing it close to your phone. Users will be able to view the Xiaomi Tag’s location on a map and receive notifications when the tag is left behind.

From the strings, it seems the Xiaomi Tag would also allow other nearby users to “trust” the tracker, thereby avoiding “unwanted tracker” notifications when the tracker travels with them.

The Xiaomi Tag looks very clean so far, and we’re crossing our fingers for a global release. A Xiaomi-made tracker could democratize item trackers if the company prices it aggressively, as it usually does with its products. It could get more people to use these item trackers, and the wider adoption could, in turn, help strengthen Android’s Find Hub network.

News
Bluetooth trackersFind My DeviceUWB
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.