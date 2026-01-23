Another popular Android brand is making its own Bluetooth and UWB smart tag

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Evidence from Hyper OS suggests Xiaomi is developing its first item tracker, the Xiaomi Tag.

The Xiaomi Tag will likely use a CR2032 battery and may come in two versions, including one with Ultra-Wideband (UWB).

A global launch is not yet confirmed, but if it pans out, it could potentially democratize Bluetooth trackers and significantly boost Android’s Find Hub network.

We’ve seen a handful of Android-compatible Bluetooth trackers released over the years, but the market is largely untapped, if Apple’s success with AirTags is any indication. Motorola recently announced its Moto Tag 2 tracker, but there’s still plenty of space in the market for other Android brands to launch their offerings. It seems Xiaomi has decided to finally enter this space, as a new leak shows off the upcoming Xiaomi Tag.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Trusted leaker Kacper Skrzypek has shared on X that Xiaomi is working on its own item tracker, called Xiaomi Tag, based on translated files within Hyper OS.

As the leaker mentions, the Xiaomi Tag could come in two variants: one with UWB and one without. The tracker will be powered by a CR2032 coin battery, indicating the battery is most likely user-replaceable. The Xiaomi Tag is said to be set for release in China for now, but the evidence isn’t conclusive yet, so we’re crossing our fingers for a wider global release.

Kacper also shared with Android Authority several strings that highlight how the Xiaomi Tag would work:

Code Copy Text <string name="find_tag_follow_you_single">Xiaomi Tag is nearby. Tap to view details.</string> <string name="finddevice_iot_discover_xiaomi_tag">Xiaomi Tag detected</string> <string name="finddevice_iot_enable_find_tip">"Turn on \"Find this device\" to add your Xiaomi Tag. You'll be able to view location on the map and receive notifications."</string> <string name="finddevice_iot_pull_tag_label_near_phone">Peel off the label at the bottom of your Xiaomi Tag and hold it close to your phone</string> <string name="finddevice_iot_success_msg_lost_notify_desc">Get reminders when your Xiaomi Tag is left behind</string> <string name="trust_this_thing">Trust this Xiaomi Tag</string> <string name="trust_this_thing_message">"Once you trust this Xiaomi Tag, you'll no longer receive notifications when it moves with your device."</string> <string name="xiaomi_tag_low_battery">Xiaomi Tag battery is low</string>

As expected, pairing the Xiaomi Tag would be as simple as peeling off a label (which keeps the battery out of contact and hence the tracker off) and bringing it close to your phone. Users will be able to view the Xiaomi Tag’s location on a map and receive notifications when the tag is left behind.

From the strings, it seems the Xiaomi Tag would also allow other nearby users to “trust” the tracker, thereby avoiding “unwanted tracker” notifications when the tracker travels with them.

The Xiaomi Tag looks very clean so far, and we’re crossing our fingers for a global release. A Xiaomi-made tracker could democratize item trackers if the company prices it aggressively, as it usually does with its products. It could get more people to use these item trackers, and the wider adoption could, in turn, help strengthen Android’s Find Hub network.

Follow