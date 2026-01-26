Apple’s latest AirTag upgrade puts pressure back on Android rivals

TL;DR Apple has announced a new AirTag with a longer Precision Finding range, improved Bluetooth detection, and a much louder built-in speaker.

The updated AirTag also adds Precision Finding support on Apple Watch, making it easier to track items without pulling out your phone.

Pricing stays the same as before, starting at $29 for one AirTag or $99 for a four-pack.

After last month’s leak pointing to a long-overdue refresh, Apple has officially unveiled a new version of its AirTag tracker. While it has been referred to as the “AirTag 2” in the past, Apple isn’t using that name. This is simply the new AirTag, and it’s focused on a more extended range, easier findability, and tighter integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

According to the Apple Newsroom, the updated AirTag offers a significantly improved Precision Finding experience thanks to the company’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. Apple says you can now locate an AirTag from up to 50% farther away than before, while an upgraded Bluetooth chip also extends the range at which nearby devices can help detect it through the Find My network.

Apple has also made the AirTag easier to hear. A redesigned internal layout allows the built-in speaker to play sounds around 50% louder than the previous model, making it easier to track down keys or a wallet buried in a bag or wedged between couch cushions. The company says the sound can now be heard from up to twice the distance as before.

Along with the device comes Precision Finding support beyond the iPhone. For the first time, you can now use an Apple Watch to locate a nearby AirTag, with haptic and visual cues guiding you toward it. That feature requires newer Apple Watch models, but it brings the same directional tracking experience to your wrist.

There’s nothing too revolutionary about the upgrade, but it arrives at a time when Android-compatible trackers have significantly narrowed the gap with the old model. Longer UWB range, louder alerts, and broader device support raise the bar again for the Android rivals.

The new AirTag maintains the same design as the original, meaning it works with existing accessories. It’s available starting today for $29 for a single tracker or $99 for a four-pack, with free engraving included.

