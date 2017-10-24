A smartphone believed to be the Redmi Note 5 (model number MEE7) has stopped by TENAA, giving us a closer look at its design and specs.

The TENAA listing reveals that the device will sport a 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9, which we’ve seen on numerous devices this year. Still, it’s nice to see these ne displays make their way to lower-end devices.

The upcoming Redmi Note 5 will come with either 3 or 4 GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and a microSD card slot. Other specs revealed include a 12 MP primary camera, a 5 MP selfie snapper, and a 4,000 mAh battery. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back, just like on the Redmi Note 4. No word on the chipset, but there’s a good chance the handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 630.

The Redmi Note 4 has been extremely popular among consumers so far, especially in India where the company set a record by selling one million units of the device in the first 45 days of its availability.

Based on the larger screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, the Redmi Note 5 looks like it could potentially outsell the Redmi Note 4. However, a lot will depend on whether or not the device will be as affordable as its predecessor, which launched in China with a starting price tag of CNY 899 (around $135).