This powerful mid-range phone brings 1TB storage for under $400

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

It’s the first phone with the powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 processor.

The phone can be had with 1TB of internal storage for under ~$400.

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 processor earlier this month, and we’ve now got the first phone on the market to use this chipset.

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China today, and the phone indeed packs this powerful processor. Our own benchmarks show that it’s comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of CPU power while beating some 2022 flagships in terms of sustained performance.

There’s more to this phone than oodles of performance though. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo also brings a 6.67-inch 120Hz flat OLED screen (FHD+), a 5,000mAh battery, and 67W wired charging. Camera-related specs include a 64MP+8MP+2MP rear camera system and a 16MP shooter in a center punch-hole cutout.

Other specs include a 3.5mm port (yay!), Bluetooth 5.3, dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and Wi-Fi 6.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is only available in China for now, starting at 1,999 yuan (~$291) for the 8GB/256GB model.

Xiaomi is also selling a 16GB/1TB model at a promo price of just 2,599 yuan (~$378). But this still sounds like a good deal at the usual price of 2,799 yuan (~$407). After all, we don’t usually see mid-range phones with 1TB of internal storage, as only flagship phones tend to have this storage option. We’re guessing that a ~20% price hike could be on the cards in the event of a European release, but even a ~$500 1TB phone seems like a solid deal.

Finally, the company is offering a Harry Potter Edition of this phone (seen above), bringing Harry Potter branding and a collection of accessories. These accessories include a customized SIM tray tool, stickers, and a phone cover. Expect to pay 2,399 yuan (~$349) for this edition, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

