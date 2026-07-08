This major Android brand could be working on a pocket gimbal camera with a Snapdragon 8-series chip

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a leak, Xiaomi is working on a pocket gimbal camera like the DJI Osmo Pocket 4.

It could use a 3nm Snapdragon 8-series chip and a large sensor main camera.

The pocket camera could also be integrated with the Xiaomi ecosystem.

Pocket vlogging cameras like the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P and the Insta360 Luna Ultra have become surprisingly popular, so much so that we’ve seen companies fight over who copied whom in bringing their cameras to market. However, there could soon be a new contender in the market: Xiaomi.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has said in a new Weibo post that Xiaomi is working on a pocket gimbal camera and has also mentioned a couple of things about the device.

Digital Chat Station / Weibo

For starters, the leaker claims the camera will feature a 3nm Snapdragon 8-series chip. That could mean anything from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 8 Gen 5, or even the Snapdragon 8 Elite from 2024. Regardless of which chip ends up in the device, its performance could be impressive since these are all great processors that should be more than capable of handling the kinds of ISP tasks a pocket gimbal camera might throw at them.

The leak also mentions that Xiaomi will use a “super-large” sensor in its main camera. While we don’t have any further details on what that could mean, Xiaomi could use a 200MP sensor. Separate leaks suggest OPPO and vivo could be using 200MP sensors in their pocket cameras.

There are no other details about the pocket vlogging camera that Xiaomi is reportedly making. However, in response to a user’s comment on their Weibo post, the leaker mentioned that the device will leverage Xiaomi’s ecosystem. This could mean that users might be able to view photos and videos shot with the pocket camera directly in their Xiaomi phones’ albums.

Naturally, since this is a leak, we’d recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt. However, it’s definitely something to watch out for, and we will keep you updated with any new information as it comes out.

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