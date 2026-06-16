DJI finally releases the Osmo Pocket 4P, but it's not landing in the US, for now

TL;DR DJI has officially launched the Osmo Pocket 4P in China.

The new camera adds a dual-camera system with a 1-inch main sensor, a 60mm telephoto lens, and up to 17 stops of dynamic range with D-Log 2.

Battery life reaches up to 210 minutes, while 65W fast charging can restore 80% power in just 18 minutes.

DJI has officially announced the Osmo Pocket 4P in mainland China after months of rumors and teasers. And judging by the spec sheet, this isn’t just a minor refresh, with the new pocket camera pushing the lineup further into professional territory with big hardware changes.

The headline upgrade is a dual-camera array, as per DJI’s post on Weibo. The Osmo Pocket 4P is a departure from the earlier Pocket models, featuring a 1-inch main camera and a secondary 60mm f/1.8 telephoto lens with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, according to a Reddit post by NefariousnessJaded87. DJI has also put LOFIC sensor technology inside the main camera, which can provide up to 17 stops of dynamic range in the new 10-bit D-Log 2 profile when shooting.

The Pocket line has always been for the creator who wants stable video but doesn’t want to carry a full camera rig. The Pocket 3 has already been praised for its image quality, but the Pocket 4P takes things several steps further with features that are normally found on larger cameras.

You can shoot 4K video at up to 240fps from the main camera and 4K/200fps on the telephoto lens. It has also upgraded its subject tracking to ActiveTrack 8 and added built-in timecode support for creators using multiple cameras.

Connectivity and storage have been enhanced as well. It has 103GB of internal storage, microSD expansion, and USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 for transfer speeds of up to 1,200MB/s. Wi-Fi 6 takes care of wireless transfers.

The company claims the battery can last up to 210 minutes of use. Fast charging can charge the battery to 80% in just 18 minutes with a compatible 65W charger.

And photography is not being ignored either. DJI’s Real Shot mode uses a pre-recording buffer to record moments before the shutter button is pressed while keeping the audio intact. Furthermore, the company says stitched images can be up to 3,700MP in resolution.

Osmo Pocket 4P is priced at ¥3,799 (~$562) in China. The only issue for buyers outside of China is that there’s been no announcement of an international launch. Things have gotten more complicated for DJI in the US over the past year. More recently, DJI is also embroiled in ongoing litigation against the US Department of Defense after being designated a “Chinese military company,” a designation that the drone maker has disputed repeatedly.

The uncertainty surrounding DJI’s future in the US, coupled with broader efforts in Washington to restrict Chinese-made drones and related products, could make a Pocket 4P launch far from assured.

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