This new flagship Android tablet has impressive specs, but can also double as a monitor

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TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Pad 9 Pro Max flagship Android tablet with the XRing O3 processor.

It supports split-screen multitasking with up to six apps open simultaneously, and even supports video input.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max starts at around $715, but is currently only available in China.

September 2026 is Pro Max month, with several companies expected to launch “Pro Max” branded devices, and Xiaomi has kicked things off with a new tablet. Alongside the Xiaomi 18 Fold, the company has launched the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max as its latest flagship Android tablet.

Headlining the tablet is Xiaomi’s XRing O3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The company also claims a major performance boost thanks to the new processor. Compared with tablets powered by the XRing O1, the Pad 9 Pro Max apparently offers 54% better multi-core performance and 85% better GPU performance, while reducing power consumption by up to 64%.

The tablet packs a 13.3-inch display with a resolution of 3,408 x 2,272 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. To make full use of the generous screen real estate, the tablet runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS 4. The new Android skin offers split-screen multitasking with up to six apps open at once. It also comes with an improved file manager, document reader, and browser for a more “PC-like” experience.

The tablet features a 50MP rear camera that supports 4K video at 60fps and a 32MP selfie camera. It also has eight speakers with Dolby Atmos support and six microphones for 360-degree sound pickup.

It packs a 12,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and stays sleek at just 5.67mm thick and 645g. The Pad 9 Pro Max is available in three color variants: Rich Burgundy, Silver, and Black. Xiaomi is also offering a color-matched keyboard accessory with a pressure-sensitive touchpad and the Xiaomi Focus Stylus Pro.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max is the company’s first tablet to support DP-in video via its USB-C port, with resolutions up to 3.4K at 120Hz. This lets users turn it into a secondary display by connecting it to a laptop. You can even use it as a gaming screen for portable gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max starts at 4,799 Chinese yuan (~$715) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The company is also offering a matte glass version of the tablet with 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage for a starting price of 6,899 Chinese yuan (~$1,030). The tablet is currently available only in China and is unlikely to launch in the US.

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