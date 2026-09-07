The latest Wide Fold is here and has everything the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lacks

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

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TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 18 Fold in China today.

It’s the latest wide foldable on the market, following the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s release.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold starts at ~$1,639, but there’s no word on a global release just yet.

Xiaomi recently showed off the Xiaomi 18 Fold at IFA 2026, giving us a real-world look at its first wide foldable phone. Now, Xiaomi has launched its new foldable in China.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold packs a 5.38-inch cover screen (1,712 x 1,168) and a 7.58-inch internal screen (2,364 x 1,672), with both panels featuring a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The internal display has a 2:1 aspect ratio compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 8‘s 4:3 inner screen, as well as an anti-reflective film.

Furthermore, the internal display uses a dual-layer ultra-thin glass (UTG) structure. Apple’s first foldable iPhone is said to use this technology as well. Xiaomi says this tech makes the display 178% stronger and 29% more impact resistant, albeit compared to 2024’s Mix Fold 4 foldable.

On the design front, the phone weighs 219 grams and measures 10.68mm when folded. Xiaomi is offering Black, Warm Gold White, and Nishino Red color options. In terms of durability, you can expect Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 on the cover screen and back panel, along with IP58 and IP59 ratings. We’re not getting IP68 ratings like Google and HONOR’s recent foldables, but this is still better than Samsung’s IP48 rating.

Other Xiaomi 18 Fold specs

As for the core specs, the new foldable is powered by a beefy in-house XRing 03 chipset, 12GB to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB to 1TB of internal storage. The Xiaomi 18 Fold also has a 6,000mAh battery, making it significantly larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s 4,400mAh battery. Once you’ve run out of juice, you can use 67W wired charging (50W PPS) or 50W wireless charging to get back up to speed.

Xiaomi’s new foldable phone also delivers a pretty versatile Leica-branded rear camera system, featuring a 200MP f/1.7 main camera, a 50MP 3.5x periscope lens, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 lacks a tele camera, while Apple’s first foldable is also said to only offer a dual camera system.

Other notable features include a side fingerprint scanner, USB 3.2 Gen 2 data transfer speeds, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, UWB, and an IR blaster.

There’s no word if the Xiaomi 18 Fold will be available outside China, but the phone has a starting price of 10,999 yuan (~$1,639) in its home market. By contrast, the OPPO Find N6 started at 9,999 yuan (~$1,490) and the HONOR Magic V6 started at 8,999 yuan (~$1,341). That means you should expect to pay a premium if it comes to global markets. Furthermore, Xiaomi is offering a special ceramic version for 15,999 yuan (~$2,384), although this is limited to 1,500 units.

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