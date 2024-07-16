After HONOR, now Xiaomi is launching a new foldable that puts the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to shame

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi is set to launch two new foldables, the MIX Fold 4 and MIX Flip, along with other products like the Mi Band 9 at its July 19 event.

The MIX Fold 4 is thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, boasts a Leica quad-camera system, 50W wireless charging, and IPX8 water resistance.

The MIX Flip, Xiaomi’s first flip phone, is rumored to address common flip phone issues with a large battery, fast charging, and impressive photography capabilities.

Xiaomi is gearing up for an exciting launch event on July 19, where it will introduce its 2024 book-style foldable, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4, and its first-ever flip-style foldable, the Xiaomi MIX Flip.

While we don’t have all the details just yet, the information available indicates that the MIX Fold 4 outshines Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 in several important ways. Additionally, the MIX Flip is rumored to address some major issues that Samsung still hasn’t been able to solve even with the sixth generation of its flip phone.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has already teased the MIX Fold 4, emphasizing its remarkably thin profile of 9.47mm and lightweight build weighing just 226 grams. This makes it significantly thinner and lighter than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 12.1mm thick and weighs 239g. While HONOR’s Magic V3 currently holds the title for the slimmest foldable at 9.3mm and a weight of 230g, the MIX Fold 4 can still claim to be the more lightweight option.

Beyond its svelte design, the MIX Fold 4 is packed with impressive features. Xiaomi’s Weibo posts reveal a Leica quad-camera system featuring dual telephoto lenses (possibly 3.2x and 5x periscope, as seen on the MIX Fold 3), along with a main and ultrawide, offering unparalleled versatility for mobile photography.

The phone also supports 50W wireless charging, a substantial improvement over Samsung’s 15W wireless charging speeds. Notably, the phone will also add IPX8 water resistance to the mix (pun intended), a feature missing in its predecessor. Additionally, the post mentions support for two-way satellite communication.

Before you get your hopes too high (I sure did), tipster Yogesh Brar has hinted that the MIX Fold 4 could stay exclusive to China, following the trend of previous MIX Fold iterations.

A new flip phone in the MIX Xiaomi is also set to introduce its first-ever flip phone, the MIX Flip, at the same event. While official details about the MIX Flip remain scarce, a listing spotted by MySmartPrice on the NCC certification website provided some insights and a few real-life images. The images reveal that Xiaomi’s first flip phone would sport a pretty standard design, with a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the cover display and a centrally aligned punch-hole display on the main foldable screen.

The listing also indicates that the MIX Flip will feature 67W fast charging support and a substantial 4,500+mAh battery, easily surpassing the Z Flip 6’s improved 4,000mAh battery capacity and 25W charging speed.

We don’t have any more details about the phone, but reliable leaker Digital Chat Station has praised the MIX Flip, stating, “It solves all the core problems that discourage users from using the small folding product. The dual-screen specifications, performance, and photography are all very strong. It can be said to be the first all-round flagship in the small folding product category.”

Both the MIX Fold 4 and MIX Flip are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Unlike the MIX Fold 4, there is speculation that the MIX Flip might see a global release, potentially reaching markets outside of China.

While the spotlight will be on Xiaomi’s new foldable smartphones, the July 19 launch event will also showcase the new Xiaomi Mi Band 9 and other new Xiaomi products. Meanwhile, for fans of foldable phones in the US, we are only a few weeks away from the Pixel 9 series launch, and earlier today, we got a clear look at real-world images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

